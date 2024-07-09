Business Analyst

Hire Resolve is seeking a Business Analyst for their client. In this role, you will collaborate with senior analysts and stakeholders to design, develop, and implement systems using data and technology to enhance business excellence and strategic decision-making. You will collect, analyze, and present data on market trends, customer needs, industry standards, and operational efficiency. Your insights will drive recommendations and solutions to address business opportunities and threats, supporting the company’s strategic goals and operational optimization.

Responsibilities:



Conduct research and gather data from diverse sources including databases and reports.

Utilize statistical techniques, software applications, frameworks, and models to analyze and interpret data.

Prepare and deliver comprehensive reports, dashboards, presentations, and other documents to communicate findings and insights effectively.

Collaborate with senior analysts, project managers, developers, sales teams, and stakeholders to ensure systems and programs meet business requirements and objectives.

Provide training and support to users of systems and programs.

Monitor and evaluate system performance and impact, identifying areas for improvement.

Construct and merge various datasets, creating structured reports and workflows.

Perform data analysis and reporting using SQL and Excel to analyze large datasets.

Develop financial models and reports to facilitate business decision-making.

Forecast and conduct variance analysis and financial assessments.

Support the development of analytical programs and applications to optimize operational efficiency.

Assist in troubleshooting, loading, maintaining, and merging data into cloud environments.

Administer databases and collaborate across business hierarchies to implement data-driven decisions and enhance business effectiveness.

Requirements:



BSc in Computer Science, Btech in IT, or Data Science qualification.

Google Cloud certification.

2-3 years of data analysis experience in a data-driven environment.

Solid understanding of data concepts.

Proficient in SQL with strong query development skills.

Experience in forecasting methodologies.

Proficiency in Excel and PowerBI/Power Query for data analysis and visualization.

Knowledge of Microsoft Power Automation.

Familiarity with SAP systems.

Understanding of AI and machine learning principles.

Ability to translate business requirements into technical solutions.

Attention to detail.

Proactive initiative taker.

Strong problem-solving skills.

Mathematical aptitude.

Fast learner with a proactive attitude towards acquiring new skills and knowledge.

Benefits:



Annual compensation review ensuring recognition of outstanding performance.

Performance-driven annual bonus, starting at up to 10% of base pay based on seniority.

Personal learning and development budget to support continuous growth.

Annual salary calculated at 13 months, providing financial stability.

Recognition programs celebrating achievements and contributions.

Annual holiday leave for rest and rejuvenation.

Maternity and paternity leave to support family well-being.

Employee Assistance Programme for comprehensive support and well-being.

