Business Analyst – Remote Remote

To enable change by defining the needs and the rationale for change, to understand the current state, to define the future state, and to determine the activities required to move from the current to the future state by applying the principles of business analysis, according to the requirements classification schema, from a diverse array of multi-functional perspectives with an agile mindset. Follows rules and guidelines to perform tasks, adheres to prescribed ways to work in order to execute activities related to the competency, and recognizes the key elements of the competency and why they are important. Pair with Product Designers (CX/UX), Business Architects (BARC), Testers (QA), Data Analysts (DA) and key roles in the requirements value chain.

Job Responsibilities

Conduct iterative and adaptive planning and monitoring tasks to estimate, organize and coordinate the BA efforts on medium size/complexity initiatives.

Conduct elicitation and collaboration tasks to obtain information from stakeholders and confirm the results.

Conduct requirements analysis and design definition to structure, organize, specify and model requirements and designs, validate and verify information, identify solution options that meet business needs, and estimate the potential value that could be realized for each solution option.

Conduct Requirements Life Cycle Management tasks to manage and maintain requirements and design information from inception to retirement.

Conduct strategy analysis to define the future and transition states needed to address the business need, the work required to define that need and the scope of the solution.

Conduct Solution Evaluation to assess the performance of and value delivered by a solution and eliminate barriers/constraints that prevent the full realization of the value.

Execute according to IIBA best practices, agile product delivery and lean principles based on the company delivery approach as per the BA methods, frameworks, standards, tools, techniques, competencies and practices.

Analyse requirements based on changes to users, interfaces, processes, data flows, constraints, environments, and non-functional requirements.

Understand the product roadmap, vision, KPIs and metrics, and align requirements accordingly.

Understand the hypothesis, business outcomes and team backlog.

Explore and articulate the opportunity/problem to be solved and identify stakeholder wants and needs.

Use visual diagrams to model scope, interfaces, story context, data flows, processes, and dependencies.

Decompose features and themes to analyse and write user stories by identifying gaps, missing stories and acceptance criteria, scenario development and business, stakeholder, solution and transition requirements to meet PI objectives.

Own decomposition of features, elicitation, analysis, story writing and acceptance criteria writing to support delivery.

Collaborate and co-create process and capability alignment by pairing with the Process Engineer and Business Architect.

Support the team in working on impediments and spikes and enabler stories and synthesise the data to articulate requirements.

Work with development/QA to identify test cases/scenarios, conduct user acceptance testing and train the trainer/user.

Participate in Backlog Refinement, increment planning and DevOps and Built-I quality principles within and across squads where dependencies exist.

Analyse/document data requirements that drive decision-making and model data flows through all seven product dimensions on a project level by pairing with data analysts to ensure data governance.

Foster stakeholder relationships and engagement for discovery, elicitation, analysis and documentation, backlog refinement, dependencies and delivery across squads.

Participate in system demos and contribute to Inspect and Adapt offer suggestions for improvement.

Actively participate and occasionally lead squad ceremonies by pairing with Scrum Masters and Agile Coaches.

Work independently to apply minimum viable thinking by defining, prioritising, estimating and planning small increments to achieve increment plans.

Ensure early remediation by reducing waste, rework, and risk by identifying issues and dependencies.

Negotiate challenges respectfully by communicating and listening to others, reframe ideas and changes to promote solving problems across squads.

Essential Qualifications – NQF Level:

Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees

Preferred Qualification:

IT qualification, Diploma in BA endorsed by IIBA

Business Analysis Diploma & Business Degree

Preferred Certifications:

Certificate in BA endorsed by IIBA, SAFe and Agile Certification

Minimum Experience Level

5 – 10 years’ BA experience, IT project experience, business exposure, industry exposure.

Have a basic knowledge of and able to follow instructions for common Business Analysis techniques and practices.

Type of Exposure:

Proficiency in all business analysis tools & techniques, change management, and other methods that are part of a collaborative team.

Good understanding of Client Onboarding, Credit, Payments, Collections and general transactional products in the company industry.

Experience in working on fully fledged Agile teams, understanding of SAFe Framework, use of Jira and Confluence

Technical / Professional Knowledge

Research methodology

Business writing skills

BA Body Of Knowledge

Agile Concepts

Process Engineering Skills

Business Analysis Descipline , Techniques and Practices

Global business analysis Trend

Microsoft Office Products

Data Analysis and Interpretation

Behavioral Competencies

Influencing

Quality Orientation

Technical/Professional Knowledge and Skills

Collaborating

Continuous Improvement

Adaptability

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

agile

CRM systems

