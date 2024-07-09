Business Analyst – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Product Owner / Business Analyst / Systems Analyst with minimum 2 years’ relevant experience in the software development environment and with the ability to write SQL database queries, required to join the software development team of a FinTech company based in Stellenbosch.

Minimum requirements:

Minimum 2 years’ experience as a Product Owner/Business Analyst/Systems Analyst required

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills required

Experience in writing SQL database queries required

Software development environment experience preferred

Responsibilities:

Take responsibility as the Product Owner for credit products, system implementation of credit policy, credit scoring and provisioning and system data

Define prioritize and deliver changes

Ensure timeous quality implementation

Perform root cause analysis on issues

Communicate and collaborate with stakeholders – data and credit teams

