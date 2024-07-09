C# Automation Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Jul 9, 2024

Our clients in the Financial and HR space are on the hunt for an experienced Automation Tester skilled with testing in C#. Experience a fully remote position with the opportunity to work on local and international projects with dynamic teams!

Activities will include:

  • Develop and execute comprehensive test plans and test cases.
  • Perform functional, integration, end-to-end and regression testing.
  • Automate web application tests using Selenium WebDriver.
  • Use TestRail to document test plans, manage test cases, and track test execution.
  • Collaborate with developers to identify, document, and track bugs to resolution.
  • Generate detailed test reports and metrics to communicate testing progress and results.
  • Participate in code reviews and provide feedback from a testing perspective.
  • Continuously improve testing processes and methodologies.

Requirements

  • Minimum of 3 years of experience in software testing.
  • Proficiency in testing C# MVC web applications and REST APIs.
  • Experience with test management tools, particularly TestRail.
  • Ability to perform both manual and automated testing.
  • Strong knowledge of automated testing tools, especially Selenium WebDriver.
  • Proficient in using version control systems like Git.
  • Strong understanding of different types of testing (functional, integration, end-to-end, regression.
  • Experience with creating and managing test plans, test cases, and test scripts.
  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Strong attention to detail and a commitment to quality.
  • Good communication skills, both written and verbal.
  • Ability to work independently as well as in a collaborative team environment.
  • Experience in an Agile/Scrum development environment.
  • Familiarity with project management tools like Jira or Trello.
  • Familiarity with behavior-driven development (BDD) tools like SpecFlow would be beneficial.
  • Experience with API testing tools such as Postman or SoapUI.
  • ISTQB certification or other relevant certifications in software testing would be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

  • selenium
  • c#
  • git
  • mvc

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • remote

