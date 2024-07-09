C# Automation Tester

Our clients in the Financial and HR space are on the hunt for an experienced Automation Tester skilled with testing in C#. Experience a fully remote position with the opportunity to work on local and international projects with dynamic teams!
Activities will include:
- Develop and execute comprehensive test plans and test cases.
- Perform functional, integration, end-to-end and regression testing.
- Automate web application tests using Selenium WebDriver.
- Use TestRail to document test plans, manage test cases, and track test execution.
- Collaborate with developers to identify, document, and track bugs to resolution.
- Generate detailed test reports and metrics to communicate testing progress and results.
- Participate in code reviews and provide feedback from a testing perspective.
- Continuously improve testing processes and methodologies.
Requirements
- Minimum of 3 years of experience in software testing.
- Proficiency in testing C# MVC web applications and REST APIs.
- Experience with test management tools, particularly TestRail.
- Ability to perform both manual and automated testing.
- Strong knowledge of automated testing tools, especially Selenium WebDriver.
- Proficient in using version control systems like Git.
- Strong understanding of different types of testing (functional, integration, end-to-end, regression.
- Experience with creating and managing test plans, test cases, and test scripts.
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Strong attention to detail and a commitment to quality.
- Good communication skills, both written and verbal.
- Ability to work independently as well as in a collaborative team environment.
- Experience in an Agile/Scrum development environment.
- Familiarity with project management tools like Jira or Trello.
- Familiarity with behavior-driven development (BDD) tools like SpecFlow would be beneficial.
- Experience with API testing tools such as Postman or SoapUI.
- ISTQB certification or other relevant certifications in software testing would be an advantage.
Interested? Apply Now!
Desired Skills:
- selenium
- c#
- git
- mvc
Employer & Job Benefits:
- remote