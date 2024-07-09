Data Manager (2 Years Fixed Term Contract Renewable Wits AGINCOURT)

Additional information:

The MRC/Wits Rural Public Health and Health Transitions Research Unit (Agincourt) is an exceptional health and population research centre in the Wits School of Public Health

The Unit supports a major research infrastructure underpinned by a health and socio-demographic surveillance system (HDSS), a form of longitudinal population registration, covering a substantial portion of the Bushbuckridge sub [1] district of rural Mpumalanga Province adjacent to Mozambique that has been in operation since 1992 coupled with observational and interventional studies along the life course

district of rural Mpumalanga Province adjacent to Mozambique that has been in operation since 1992 coupled with observational and interventional studies along the life course The Wits-Agincourt Unit will participate in an EDCTP-funded project addressing the management of Paediatric Pneumonia (a significant contributor to under 5 mortality) and Antimicrobial Resistance

This is a multi-PI, Pan-African-EU consortium, anchored by the Wits-Agincourt Unit

The project will deploy cutting-edge technology (mobile phone/tablet-based Ultrasound devices) in low resource settings (in South Africa, Tanzania, and Senegal) to bridge gaps in access to medical diagnostics

It will also address skills gaps through the development of AI tools for ultrasound interpretation as well as clinical decision making

There is an exciting opportunity for a Data Scientist with excellent computational and analytical skills to assist in developing and applying data science techniques and solutions to tackle the problem of antimicrobial resistance in Africa

The consortium will establish a Randomised Controlled Trial, followed by an Implementation Research Project, as well as concurrently run an Economic Evaluation of the Intervention

The project will be undertaken by a diverse consortium, including Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS), Ifakara Health Institute (IHI), University of Dakar (UCAD), African Institute of Mathematical Science (AIMS), University of Stellenbosch (SUN), Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute (SwissTPH), University of Bern (UBern), University of Rotterdam, EPFL, and Yale University

The successful candidate will join a talented and hardworking team addressing some of the country and region’s most pressing health and development challenges

The Unit offers an intellectually rich working environment with excellent opportunities for academic and professional growth

As part of the Data Management team, this position involves a primary base in the Bushbuckridge District of Mpumalanga Province where most scientific and collaborating staff are based fulltime, several of whom live in the attractive lowveld environment of the Wits Rural Campus/Hoedspruit

The option of being based at the Wits School of Public Health in Gauteng may be motivated for, however regular visits to the Bushbuckridge Campus will be required

The appointed individual will form part of the Wits-Agincourt Data Management team and will be the primary Data anchor in the IMCI-PLUS project, reporting to the Project coordination team and Wits[1]Principal Investigators

Main purpose of the job:

Development of Data Management Plan for the overall project

Management and oversight of the project’s data infrastructure

Supervision of data management across the consortium (including providing oversight to all sites’ data teams)

Development & piloting of data collection tools

Location:

Wits-Agincourt Offices, Tintswalo Hospital, Acornhoek, Bushbuckridge (Mpumalanga Province)

Motivation could however be made under certain circumstances for being based at the School of Public Health, University of Witwatersrand, Parktown, Johannesburg (Gauteng) with regular travel to Bushbuckridge

Key performance areas:

Strengthen a dedicated, high-performing team

Contribute to the development and management of an extensive archive of scientific data related to the project in conjunction with collaborators at Swiss TPH. This includes: Developing scripts and applications for integrity checking, data cleaning and extraction Establishing routine quality checks on databases to ensure excellent data quality Integrating diverse data sets including audio, image, and video files drawn from multiple platforms/cloud services Participating in the maintenance, tuning, and implementation of network systems to enhance measurement of key indicators and efficiency of the overall system

Development and testing of research data collection tools/databases

Develop and apply analytic and data visualisation techniques and tools to support investigations into the evidence informed management of paediatric pneumonia

Contribute to peer-reviewed publications and technical reports, including as lead author

Required minimum qualifications:

A Master’s Degree or higher in Information Technology, Computer Science, Statistics, Demography, Epidemiology, Bioinformatics, Data Management or other highly quantitative and computational fields

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum of 2 years of Data Management experience

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with high attention to detail

Development, maintenance, and administration of relational databases hosted on Microsoft SQL Server or MySQL(PL/SQL)

Proficiency with the development of data collection and management tools e.g. RedCAP or

ODK (REDCap is preferred)

Data Management of large & complex datasets

Experience with programming – Python or R

Data Visualization experience

Proficiency with a commonly recognised statistical package e.g. Stata or SAS

Ability to work independently and collegially in a high-performing collaborative environment and support scientific investigations across disciplines.

Excellent written and oral communication skills in English and sound managerial experience

Experience with academic writing and publication will be an advantage

Expertise in applying machine learning techniques in addressing population and health issues

Ability to prioritise and work under pressure on a variety of tasks concurrently

Demands of the job:

Travel will be required within and outside of the country

Ability to work in a high-pressured environment with overlapping priorities

Must be able to handle stress with tact and empathy

Will be required to be available outside of traditional working hours to provide support for the project if needed

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 19 July 2024.

Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to Academics.

