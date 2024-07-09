Database Specialist – Eastern Cape Gqebera

The purpose of the information specialist is to provide accurate and detailed information to the Company to enable each department to properly and effectively grow our business utilizing the information provided. The position will mine the database and analyse trends in the business, ensure accurate and updated information and ensure the accurate capturing and traceability of all business transactions. Further it will assist in sourcing and aggregating data for business information purposes, capturing all applicable areas of spotlight to ensure that we have comprehensive and sufficient Business intelligence to enable the Exco to make strategic business plans and decisions.

Main job tasks and responsibilities:

Capturing of data to the company’s CRM database:

Capture data with exceptional quality and accuracy

Refer incomplete LQ’s and supporting documentation back to the Sales people for comprehensive info

Update data as information changes on a daily basis:

Rerate clients

Notify other departments of changes e.g. marital status, address etc. (Also check Spouse & Business entities & update)

Update referencing

Maintain records of activities and completed work

Prepare updated LQ’s for Sales people when there are client appointments:

Double check that all information is correct, rating, referencing etc.

Compare data with source documents, or re-enter data in verification format to detect errors.

Extracting reports / Data mining / Projects:

Enter correct information to obtain accurate results

Execute projects as required, and provide accurate, regular feedback on project progress

Deletion of Cancelled clients / Retention process:

Double check that client no longer has business with us or is not linked to someone/entity with active policies.

Arrange for file to be scanned & record this in scanning book. If Short term, scan in and save Retention form & file form. If Life, scan in Deletion checklist.

Update User defined & LQ of client.

Birthdays:

Assist the receptionist with the birthday information which is drawn up and distributed daily.

In the absence of reception, send out the birthdays email accurately and on the day of the clients birthday,

Monthly Short-Term Renewals:

Attending the meeting and check / update client information

All other reasonable duties that might be assigned from time to time.

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying

Desired Skills:

Administration

Data Capturing

Database

Reporting

About The Employer:

Our client in the Financial and Insurance industry is looking for an Database Specialist to join their team in Port Elizabeth.

