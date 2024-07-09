DevOps Engineer-Cloud Network Security

Are you passionate about leveraging cutting-edge technology to ensure top-notch security in cloud environments? Our client is seeking a talented DevOps Engineer specializing in Cloud Network Security to join their dynamic team!

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Experience in network integration and deployment automation in AWS and Microsoft Azure, ideally scripting languages and programming skills, including Terraform.

Experience of using AWS and Microsoft Azure cloud platforms.

Professional experience in IT security, in particular network security cloud and Internet connectivity.

Experience with IT service processes (ITIL), as well as processes in agile working methods.

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE:

Degree in computer science, engineering, or a comparable qualification.

ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

You will find solutions for internal, complex network infrastructure issues in the entire network security environment and create efficiencies in the implementation of various solutions through automation.

You support global connectivity design issues in the global cloud connectivity environment (to the cloud, from the cloud and between cloud platforms, as well as to the public Internet).

You work closely with network industry manufacturers and major cloud platforms as well as with the interface partner NOC (Network Operation Centre).

You apply existing operating models in a future-proof manner and use your commitment and knowledge to increase the BMW Group’s network security worldwide by successfully integrating the application landscape into existing sample solutions.

If you are keen for this opportunity, please hit that apply!

Desired Skills:

AWS

