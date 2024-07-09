Huawei launches its Xinghe Intelligent Network Solution to accelerate digital-intelligent development in Sub-Saharan Africa

The South African leg of the Huawei Network Summit 2024 was successfully held in Johannesburg on July 3. The event brought together more than 700 industry experts, technical leaders, and partners from over 10 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa to explore how network technologies are developing in the AI era.

At the summit, Huawei unveiled its Xinghe Intelligent Network offering, industry-specific solutions, and flagship distribution products. At the event leaders from the finance, transportation, and ISP sectors also shared their best practices for network construction in the intelligent era.

ICT infrastructure is pivotal for Southern Africa’s digital development. In his keynote speech, Victor Guo, President of Huawei’s Sub-Saharan Africa Enterprise Business, said, “IP networks cover all enterprise production and office processes, and become more important as we strive towards the intelligent world. We stand ready to work with all like-minded stakeholders to integrate Huawei’s leading Xinghe Intelligent Network into new applications in each field and contribute to the accelerated development of Africa’s intelligent economy.”

“To usher in Net5.5G, Huawei has launched the Xinghe Intelligent Network Solution, which is ideal for building new network infrastructure for the intelligent era,” said Steven Zhao, Vice President of Huawei’s Data Communications Product Line. “This future-proof solution improves computing power efficiency, flexibly schedules computing power, and delivers an optimised campus application experience. It provides robust network security, which helps enterprises maximize intelligent productivity,” He added.

Key announcements include all-scenario Wi-Fi 7 access points, the industry’s highest density 400GE modular data centre switch (a total of 640 400GE ports), the industry’s unique switch with flexible cards from GE to 400GE, an industry first 220 mm deep 400GE router, an all-in-one intelligent converged gateway, and Net Master (a network large model application).

Huawei also launched nine industry-specific solutions and flagship distribution products for customers in public services, finance, and electric power sectors. This reaffirmed the company’s efforts to dive deep into the commercial, as well as small and medium sized enterprise (SME) markets.

Also at the summit, Ntuthuko Ndamane, CIO of KZN Department of Transport, South Africa, said through cooperation with Huawei, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport of South Africa has built a high-quality Wi-Fi 7 wireless network to provide a stable and reliable network for the digital government and improve the efficiency of government work.

A notable highlight was the launch of the IP Club Explorer Program, which offers upgraded rights and interests to members. This program is designed to enhance communication and connections among IP industry peers through diversified activities. It also seeks to build IP Club into an important platform for peer communication and interaction in the region. The event also recognized and presented awards to IP Club diamond and gold members in the Southern Africa region.

The intelligent development of industries, with examples such as digital government, intelligent finance, and smart transportation, calls for more intelligent networks. Huawei Data Communication meets this by constantly innovating its Xinghe Intelligent Network offerings based on Net5.5G. This innovation helps all industries to build leading network infrastructure and work towards the intelligent era.