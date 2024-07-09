Humanoid robots become more pervasive

The global humanoid robots market size is expected to reach $4,04-billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17,3% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research.

The global market for humanoid robots is poised for substantial growth due to rapid technological advancements leading to more efficient and affordable robot models. The increasing adoption of humanoid robots in military and defense applications is also expected to drive market expansion.

In addition, the growing trend of industry automation is anticipated to further fuel the demand for humanoid robots in various sectors.

Healthcare personnel are using humanoid robots to help in a variety of duties, including patient care, physical therapy, and monitoring. They can be designed to carry out monotonous activities, minimising the workload on medical staff and increasing productivity with a variety of duties, including patient care, physical therapy, and monitoring.

Moreover, there are some cutting-edge humanoid robots being employed in operations. They provide dexterity and precision, allowing surgeons to carry out intricate procedures with more accuracy and less intrusiveness.

Other highlights of the study include:

* By component, the hardware segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2023. Creating more sophisticated actuators and motors allowed humanoid robots to move more fluidly, with greater dexterity, and perform better overall.

* By application, the personal assistance and caregiving segment held the largest market share in 2023. These robots can be instructed to carry out basic domestic duties such as cooking, cleaning, and organising, which eases the strain on individuals and families. Robots can also help with therapeutic tasks, including physical therapy exercises and entertainment for patients to ease their tension and anxiety, increasing segment growth.

* By motion type, the wheel drive segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2023. These robots are used as entertainment in theme parks, scientific fairs, and amusement parks. Such factors are anticipated to fuel the segment growth over the forecast period.

* North America dominated the global humanoid robot market. High demand was caused by several factors, including an aging population, the need for personalised customer service, and the culture’s emphasis on technology and innovation.