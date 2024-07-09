Intermediate Software Developer at Batho Pele Top Services – Gauteng Centurion

My client in a dynamic software design and development consultancy is looking for a talented Intermediate Full-Stack Software Engineer to join our team. This is a full-time position with a hybrid work policy.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Participate in the full software development life cycle, including design, coding, testing, and deployment of scalable software applications.
- Collaborate with product managers, designers, and other stakeholders to gather requirements and define project scope.
- Develop and maintain both front-end and back-end components of web applications, ensuring optimal performance and responsiveness.
- Write clean, modular, and maintainable code, following industry best practices and coding standards.
- Conduct thorough testing and debugging of applications to identify and resolve issues promptly.
- Continuously research and implement new technologies and methodologies to enhance software development processes.
- Work collaboratively within an Agile development environment, participating in sprint planning, stand-ups, and retrospectives.
- Contribute to code reviews to ensure code quality and provide constructive feedback to team members.
- Stay informed about industry trends and best practices to suggest improvements to existing projects and development processes.
- Assist in the mentoring and knowledge transfer to junior team members, fostering a positive learning environment
REQUIREMENTS:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related fields, or equivalent practical experience.
- Proven experience (2+ years) as a Full-Stack Software Engineer with verifiable experience of web and/or mobile applications developed from start to finish.
- Proficiency in front-end technologies such as HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, and modern JavaScript frameworks (React, Angular, Vue, etc.).
- Proficiency in mobile development technologies such as Flutter, React Native, Android.
- Solid understanding of back-end technologies such as .NET Core, Node.js, Golang, Python, and experience with relevant frameworks (Web API, Express, Flask, Spring, etc.).
- Knowledge of database management systems like MsSQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, or similar.
- Familiarity with RESTful APIs and integrating with third-party services.
- Experience with version control systems like Git and collaborative development workflows.
- Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work well under pressure in a fast-paced environment.
- Excellent communication and teamwork skills, with the ability to explain technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
Desired Skills:
- HTML5
- CSS3
- JavaScript
- and modern JavaScript frameworks (React
- Angular
- Vue
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree