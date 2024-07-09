Intermediate Software Developer at Batho Pele Top Services

My client in a dynamic software design and development consultancy is looking for a talented Intermediate Full-Stack Software Engineer to join our team. This is a full-time position with a hybrid work policy.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Participate in the full software development life cycle, including design, coding, testing, and deployment of scalable software applications.

Collaborate with product managers, designers, and other stakeholders to gather requirements and define project scope.

Develop and maintain both front-end and back-end components of web applications, ensuring optimal performance and responsiveness.

Write clean, modular, and maintainable code, following industry best practices and coding standards.

Conduct thorough testing and debugging of applications to identify and resolve issues promptly.

Continuously research and implement new technologies and methodologies to enhance software development processes.

Work collaboratively within an Agile development environment, participating in sprint planning, stand-ups, and retrospectives.

Contribute to code reviews to ensure code quality and provide constructive feedback to team members.

Stay informed about industry trends and best practices to suggest improvements to existing projects and development processes.

Assist in the mentoring and knowledge transfer to junior team members, fostering a positive learning environment

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related fields, or equivalent practical experience.

Proven experience (2+ years) as a Full-Stack Software Engineer with verifiable experience of web and/or mobile applications developed from start to finish.

Proficiency in front-end technologies such as HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, and modern JavaScript frameworks (React, Angular, Vue, etc.).

Proficiency in mobile development technologies such as Flutter, React Native, Android.

Solid understanding of back-end technologies such as .NET Core, Node.js, Golang, Python, and experience with relevant frameworks (Web API, Express, Flask, Spring, etc.).

Knowledge of database management systems like MsSQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, or similar.

Familiarity with RESTful APIs and integrating with third-party services.

Experience with version control systems like Git and collaborative development workflows.

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work well under pressure in a fast-paced environment.

Excellent communication and teamwork skills, with the ability to explain technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

