Intermediate Software Developer at Batho Pele Top Services

Jul 9, 2024

My client in a dynamic software design and development consultancy is looking for a talented Intermediate Full-Stack Software Engineer to join our team. This is a full-time position with a hybrid work policy.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Participate in the full software development life cycle, including design, coding, testing, and deployment of scalable software applications.
  • Collaborate with product managers, designers, and other stakeholders to gather requirements and define project scope.
  • Develop and maintain both front-end and back-end components of web applications, ensuring optimal performance and responsiveness.
  • Write clean, modular, and maintainable code, following industry best practices and coding standards.
  • Conduct thorough testing and debugging of applications to identify and resolve issues promptly.
  • Continuously research and implement new technologies and methodologies to enhance software development processes.
  • Work collaboratively within an Agile development environment, participating in sprint planning, stand-ups, and retrospectives.
  • Contribute to code reviews to ensure code quality and provide constructive feedback to team members.
  • Stay informed about industry trends and best practices to suggest improvements to existing projects and development processes.
  • Assist in the mentoring and knowledge transfer to junior team members, fostering a positive learning environment

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related fields, or equivalent practical experience.
  • Proven experience (2+ years) as a Full-Stack Software Engineer with verifiable experience of web and/or mobile applications developed from start to finish.
  • Proficiency in front-end technologies such as HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, and modern JavaScript frameworks (React, Angular, Vue, etc.).
  • Proficiency in mobile development technologies such as Flutter, React Native, Android.
  • Solid understanding of back-end technologies such as .NET Core, Node.js, Golang, Python, and experience with relevant frameworks (Web API, Express, Flask, Spring, etc.).
  • Knowledge of database management systems like MsSQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, or similar.
  • Familiarity with RESTful APIs and integrating with third-party services.
  • Experience with version control systems like Git and collaborative development workflows.
  • Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work well under pressure in a fast-paced environment.
  • Excellent communication and teamwork skills, with the ability to explain technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

