We are seeking technical resources to assist with a new printer rollout (Zebra), an Originations platform upgrade (browser-based), and the implementation of a new signature pad process for a 6-month contract.

IT Support Technician – 6 Month Contract

Minimum Requirements:

Minimum of 3 years of desktop support experience with Microsoft Windows

Proficiency in using Edge and Chrome browsers

General knowledge and skills related to printers and peripherals

Excellent communication skills to interact with various stakeholders

Strong troubleshooting abilities

Responsibilities:

Perform asset audits and stock counts

Provide post-installation support for new printers (installation by a support vendor)

Assist stores in switching to the web-based Fico Origination platform, acting as the onsite liaison and providing feedback to the remote support team

Support the switch to the new signature pad process, including software and driver updates

Troubleshoot computer issues related to printing and signature pads

Engage with multiple stakeholders, including onsite store staff, team leaders, IT vendors, and the WFS IT team

Desired Skills:

