We are seeking technical resources to assist with a new printer rollout (Zebra), an Originations platform upgrade (browser-based), and the implementation of a new signature pad process for a 6-month contract.
IT Support Technician – 6 Month Contract
Minimum Requirements:
- Minimum of 3 years of desktop support experience with Microsoft Windows
- Proficiency in using Edge and Chrome browsers
- General knowledge and skills related to printers and peripherals
- Excellent communication skills to interact with various stakeholders
- Strong troubleshooting abilities
Responsibilities:
- Perform asset audits and stock counts
- Provide post-installation support for new printers (installation by a support vendor)
- Assist stores in switching to the web-based Fico Origination platform, acting as the onsite liaison and providing feedback to the remote support team
- Support the switch to the new signature pad process, including software and driver updates
- Troubleshoot computer issues related to printing and signature pads
- Engage with multiple stakeholders, including onsite store staff, team leaders, IT vendors, and the WFS IT team
Desired Skills:
- IT
- Support
- Technician