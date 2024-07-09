IT Support Technician – Gauteng Pretoria

Jul 9, 2024

We are seeking technical resources to assist with a new printer rollout (Zebra), an Originations platform upgrade (browser-based), and the implementation of a new signature pad process for a 6-month contract.
IT Support Technician – 6 Month Contract
Minimum Requirements:

  • Minimum of 3 years of desktop support experience with Microsoft Windows
  • Proficiency in using Edge and Chrome browsers
  • General knowledge and skills related to printers and peripherals
  • Excellent communication skills to interact with various stakeholders
  • Strong troubleshooting abilities

Responsibilities:

  • Perform asset audits and stock counts
  • Provide post-installation support for new printers (installation by a support vendor)
  • Assist stores in switching to the web-based Fico Origination platform, acting as the onsite liaison and providing feedback to the remote support team
  • Support the switch to the new signature pad process, including software and driver updates
  • Troubleshoot computer issues related to printing and signature pads
  • Engage with multiple stakeholders, including onsite store staff, team leaders, IT vendors, and the WFS IT team

Desired Skills:

  • IT
  • Support
  • Technician

Learn more/Apply for this position