Java Technical Lead

Jul 9, 2024

  • Collaborating with teams to solve complex business problems and make an impact while encouraging personal and team growth.
  • Leading and driving technical decision-making within your team.
  • Ensuring that the technical abilities of all team members exceed expectations.
  • Mentoring and guiding team members towards successful delivery and technical excellence.
  • Driving technical discussions and best practices to improve the technical landscapes across your customer’s project and the broader team.
  • Providing trusted advice to your customer.
  • Utilizing your ability to gain buy-in and negotiate with others.
  • Understanding how business and technology can combine to add true value to your customer.
  • Building on the company’s reputation within the customer’s environment.

Non-Negotiables Languages: Java, Kotlin, SQL Frameworks: Spring, Spring Boot, JEE ORM Tools: JPA, Spring Data, Entity Framework, Hibernate Relational Databases: Oracle, MS SQL, PostgreSQL, MySQL Non-relational Databases: MongoDB, Cosmos DB Cloud Environments: Azure, AWS

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Kotlin
  • SQL
  • Spring
  • Hibernate
  • MongoDB
  • PostgreSQL

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

