Java Technical Lead – Gauteng Braamfontein

- Collaborating with teams to solve complex business problems and make an impact while encouraging personal and team growth.
- Leading and driving technical decision-making within your team.
- Ensuring that the technical abilities of all team members exceed expectations.
- Mentoring and guiding team members towards successful delivery and technical excellence.
- Driving technical discussions and best practices to improve the technical landscapes across your customer’s project and the broader team.
- Providing trusted advice to your customer.
- Utilizing your ability to gain buy-in and negotiate with others.
- Understanding how business and technology can combine to add true value to your customer.
- Building on the company’s reputation within the customer’s environment.
Non-Negotiables Languages: Java, Kotlin, SQL Frameworks: Spring, Spring Boot, JEE ORM Tools: JPA, Spring Data, Entity Framework, Hibernate Relational Databases: Oracle, MS SQL, PostgreSQL, MySQL Non-relational Databases: MongoDB, Cosmos DB Cloud Environments: Azure, AWS
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Kotlin
- SQL
- Spring
- Hibernate
- MongoDB
- PostgreSQL
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree