Junior Data Engineer (Onsite – JHB)

About the Role:

iOCO is seeking a motivated and detail-oriented Junior Data Engineer to join our dynamic team in Kempton Park, Johannesburg. This full-time, on-site role offers an exciting opportunity for a junior professional to grow their career in data engineering. The ideal candidate will have experience in SQL scripting, web development, and stored procedures within an ETL environment.

What you’ll do:

Data Integration ETL Development:

Assist in designing, developing, and maintaining ETL processes to ensure efficient data extraction, transformation, and loading.

Develop and optimize SQL scripts and stored procedures for data manipulation and integration tasks.

Database Management:

Support the maintenance and optimization of databases to ensure data integrity and performance.

Assist in the development and management of data models and database schemas.

Web Development:

Collaborate with the development team to integrate web applications with database systems.

Assist in creating and maintaining web-based data visualization and reporting tools.

Data Quality Troubleshooting:

Conduct data quality checks and troubleshoot issues within the ETL processes.

Assist in identifying and resolving data discrepancies and performance issues.

Collaboration Documentation:

Work closely with data analysts, senior data engineers, and other stakeholders to understand data requirements and deliver solutions.

Document ETL processes, data flows, and technical specifications.

1-2 years of experience in data engineering, database management, or a related role.

Proficiency in SQL scripting and developing stored procedures.

Basic knowledge of web development technologies (HTML, CSS, JavaScript) and their integration with databases.

Experience in an ETL environment and understanding of ETL processes.

Personal Attributes:

Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment

Confidence to express ideas as part of a team

Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

