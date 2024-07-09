Our Client is looking for a Junior IT Technician to Join their team
Area/Location: Franschhoek, Cape Town
Summery:
The ideal candidate will be a professional person, capable of working in a 5-star hospitality environment as part of a small team, interacting with staff, suppliers and occasionally hotel guests. The technician will also be prepared to be on standby over some weekends to resolve any guest-facing issues as and when required. Typical duties will include monitoring and supporting IT systems, administration of phones (cell phones and IP phones), CCTV, access control, POS, video conference systems, network, workstations and printing.
Main Responsibilities:
- Manage and monitor IT systems and infrastructure
- Perform regular system checks, verifying the integrity and availability of backups, server resources, systems and key processes, reviewing system and application logs, and verifying completion of scheduled jobs
- Assist with installing/cloning new and existing PCs/Laptops as well as configuration of IT equipment such as printers etc.
- Provide 1st level support (and escalate issues that are not 1st level)
- Assist with fault finding and troubleshooting
- Liaise and work with guests, staff, vendors and IT personnel as and when required
- Be prepared to learn on the job gaining skills and understanding of the IT systems across the property
- Be on standby when required after hours and at weekends to support guest facing systems
Experience and Requirements:
- Matric
- Interest in/aptitude for working with technology, computers and IT systems
- Some experience working with Microsoft Windows
- Some experience working with smart TVs and smartphones
- English literacy
- Good health
- Valid driver’s license for driving in South Africa as well as own transport is essential
- Preference will be given to candidates from Franschhoek and surrounding areas
Personality Profile:
- Technical Thinker
- Logical
- Committed
- Patient
- Practical
- Neat
- Trustworthy
- Reliable
- Eager to Learn
- Show Initiative
- Professional
- Team Player
- Good Attitude
