Junior Systems Engineer at Sodexo – Gauteng Johannesburg

We looking for a Junior Systems The successful candidate will be required to offer IT Support services to internal users across the board. Support will be conducted either telephonically, via TeamViewer Remote Support, or in person, around various parts of South Africa.
Main responsibilities include but not limited to:
- Creating new computer systems designs or improving existing designs based on client specifications or company standards
- Reviewing and evaluating new technologies or products to determine whether they can be applied to existing systems or used as the basis for new systems
- Installing computer hardware such as processors, hard drives, memory modules, network cards, and power supplies
- Monitoring network performance to ensure that systems are running efficiently
- Troubleshooting issues with existing systems to identify the source of problems and recommend solutions
- Coordinating with other departments to ensure that their needs are met
- Analyzing existing systems to determine problems or inefficiencies and recommending changes to improve performance
- Researching new technologies and products to determine their feasibility for use within the company
- Providing technical support to customers who have questions about products or services provided by the company
- Desktops / laptops / Multifunction Printers / mobile devices / Point of Sale Hardware
- Windows 10/11 setup, installation, troubleshooting
- Office 365 – creating users, resetting passwords, adding and removing of groups / shared mailboxes
- MS Office desktop support
- LTE Router and WiFi installation, configuration and troubleshooting
- Network troubleshooting
Candidate must possess the following qualifications:
- Matric
- A+ (compulsory)
- N+ (compulsory)
- Office 365 training (current or qualified)
Candidate must have the following experience:
- 3 years in an IT Support role
- Windows 10/11 – installation and troubleshooting
- Office 365 – Installation and troubleshooting (incl OneDrive and SharePoint)
- Basic Network fundamentals
- Multi-function Printer – installation and troubleshooting
- LTE Router – installation and troubleshooting
Desired Skills:
- Excellent written and Verbal communication Skills
- Own Transport
- Ability to work under pressure
- Ability to multi-task
- Excellent Administrative Skills
- Be prepared to work overtime (and on weekends on occasions)
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Catering
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- Medical Aid