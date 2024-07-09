Junior Systems Engineer at Sodexo – Gauteng Johannesburg

We looking for a Junior Systems The successful candidate will be required to offer IT Support services to internal users across the board. Support will be conducted either telephonically, via TeamViewer Remote Support, or in person, around various parts of South Africa.

Main responsibilities include but not limited to:

Creating new computer systems designs or improving existing designs based on client specifications or company standards

Reviewing and evaluating new technologies or products to determine whether they can be applied to existing systems or used as the basis for new systems

Installing computer hardware such as processors, hard drives, memory modules, network cards, and power supplies

Monitoring network performance to ensure that systems are running efficiently

Troubleshooting issues with existing systems to identify the source of problems and recommend solutions

Coordinating with other departments to ensure that their needs are met

Analyzing existing systems to determine problems or inefficiencies and recommending changes to improve performance

Researching new technologies and products to determine their feasibility for use within the company

Providing technical support to customers who have questions about products or services provided by the company

Desktops / laptops / Multifunction Printers / mobile devices / Point of Sale Hardware

Windows 10/11 setup, installation, troubleshooting

Office 365 – creating users, resetting passwords, adding and removing of groups / shared mailboxes

MS Office desktop support

LTE Router and WiFi installation, configuration and troubleshooting

Network troubleshooting

Candidate must possess the following qualifications:

Matric

A+ (compulsory)

N+ (compulsory)

Office 365 training (current or qualified)

Candidate must have the following experience:

Candidate must have the following experience: 3 years in an IT Support role

Windows 10/11 – installation and troubleshooting

Office 365 – Installation and troubleshooting (incl OneDrive and SharePoint)

Basic Network fundamentals

Multi-function Printer – installation and troubleshooting

LTE Router – installation and troubleshooting

Desired Skills:

Excellent written and Verbal communication Skills

Own Transport

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to multi-task

Excellent Administrative Skills

Be prepared to work overtime (and on weekends on occasions)

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Catering

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

Learn more/Apply for this position