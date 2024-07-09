Mid-Level Software Engineer (TypeScript/Node.js) (CPT Remote) – Western Cape Woodstock

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding talents of a Mid-Level Software Engineer is sought to join the Recon Team of a fast-growing FinTech company. You will be working in the exciting space of automated reconciliation of transactions from the bank, finding exceptions and bringing visibility to drift between expected money in the bank and reality. Working alongside the team, you will create quality code through peer reviews, maintaining internal and external documentation and identifying and addressing technical debt. The ideal candidate will have 4+ years work experience with Backend tech including proficiency in TypeScript/Node.js, PostgreSQL/MySQL & AWS.

DUTIES:

Work alongside the team and be a part of the full Software Development Life Cycle.

Build features for 4 user groups, Merchants, Customers, Developers and Internal Operation teams.

Work on business projects, internal tech projects, changes to various systems and navigate unplanned work.

Work alongside the team to create quality code through peer reviews, maintaining internal and external documentation and identifying and addressing technical debt.

Help the team build up healthy Development habits like TDD, Refactoring, Agile Methodologies, finding the right tool/technology for the job.

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 4 years’ experience in Backend technologies

Experience programming in TypeScript/Node.js or a strong willingness to learn.

Experience with database technologies such as PostgreSQL/MySQL.

Experience with cloud technologies, especially AWS.

Strong experience with best practices and a sound understanding of what makes valuable codebases.

The ability to work collaboratively in an ever-changing remote friendly environment.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

A valid work authorisation to work in South Africa.

Company Tech Stack –

Frontend: React, TypeScript.

Backend: Python, TypeScript, PHP.

Data: MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL.

Infra: AWS Lambda, Serverless, S3, EC2, API Gateway.

Tools: Jira, Confluence, Git, Postman.

Automation: Gitlab pipelines, CI/CD, Terraform.

Nice to haves –

A technical tertiary qualification such as BSc. Computer Science.

Experience with AWS Lambdas and the Serverless Framework.

