Project Manager

We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Project Manager to oversee large-scale solar energy projects in both Johannesburg and Cape Town. The successful candidate will be responsible for leading and executing projects from conception to completion, ensuring that they are delivered on time, within budget, and to the highest quality standards. The Project Manager will work closely with cross-functional teams, subcontractors, and clients to ensure successful project execution.

Responsibilities:

1. Plan, execute, and manage solar energy projects from start to finish.

2. Develop project timelines, budgets, and resource plans in collaboration with stakeholders.

3. Coordinate with internal teams, subcontractors, and vendors to ensure project milestones are achieved.

4. Monitor project progress, identify risks, and implement mitigation strategies to keep projects on track.

5. Communicate regularly with clients to provide project updates and address any concerns or issues.

6. Ensure compliance with safety regulations and industry standards throughout project execution.

7. Manage project documentation, including contracts, permits, and technical specifications.

8. Develop and maintain relationships with key stakeholders in the solar energy industry.

Qualifications:

1. Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Project Management, Business, or related field.

2. Minimum of 5 years of experience in project management, preferably in the solar energy industry.

3. PMP certification or equivalent project management certification is preferred.

4. Proven track record of successfully managing large-scale projects, including budget and timeline management.

5. Strong leadership, communication, and problem-solving skills.

6. Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams and build relationships with external stakeholders.

7. Knowledge of solar energy technology and industry trends.

8. Ability to travel between Johannesburg and Cape Town as needed for project activities.

