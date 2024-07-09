Senior Business Analyst

Required Qualifications and Experience
- Be in possession of a BSc Information Systems/ National Diploma Information Technology or Equivalent Qualification.
- Have 5 – 7 years of strong generic business processes modelling experience in next-generation modelling tools and products.
- Have 5 years’ experience in integrating enterprise workflow with back-end systems.
- Have 5 years’ experience in facilitating (creating, planning and/ or executing) testing processes and activities to support business process and custom software development quality assurance.
- Experience in working in multi-disciplinary teams.
- Knowledge of process modelling/design
- An understanding of integrating workflow with back-end systems (applications).
- Knowledge of IT governance (CobiT).
- Knowledge of project management and risk management skills.
- Knowledge of service oriented architecture (SOA)
- Knowledge of enterprise service bus (ESB).
- Knowledge of business process management suite (BPMS)/ enterprise content management (ECM).
- Project management skills.
- Analyses and design skills.
- Business process analysis and design project development skills.
- Communication (verbal and written).
- Integration skills (Tibco, BEA WLI/AquaLogic, IBM WebSphere, Java, Microsoft, CRM etc).
- Financial Management and Interpersonal skills
Desired Skills:
- Process Modelling
- Process Design
- integrating enterprise workflow
- COBIT
- software development
- back-end systems
- Business Performance
- Business Analysis
- Risk Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree