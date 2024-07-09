Senior Business Analyst

Jul 9, 2024

Required Qualifications and Experience

  • Be in possession of a BSc Information Systems/ National Diploma Information Technology or Equivalent Qualification.
  • Have 5 – 7 years of strong generic business processes modelling experience in next-generation modelling tools and products.
  • Have 5 years’ experience in integrating enterprise workflow with back-end systems.
  • Have 5 years’ experience in facilitating (creating, planning and/ or executing) testing processes and activities to support business process and custom software development quality assurance.
  • Experience in working in multi-disciplinary teams.
  • Knowledge of process modelling/design
  • An understanding of integrating workflow with back-end systems (applications).
  • Knowledge of IT governance (CobiT).
  • Knowledge of project management and risk management skills.
  • Knowledge of service oriented architecture (SOA)
  • Knowledge of enterprise service bus (ESB).
  • Knowledge of business process management suite (BPMS)/ enterprise content management (ECM).
  • Project management skills.
  • Analyses and design skills.
  • Business process analysis and design project development skills.
  • Communication (verbal and written).
  • Integration skills (Tibco, BEA WLI/AquaLogic, IBM WebSphere, Java, Microsoft, CRM etc).
  • Financial Management and Interpersonal skills
Desired Skills:

  • Process Modelling
  • Process Design
  • integrating enterprise workflow
  • COBIT
  • software development
  • back-end systems
  • Business Performance
  • Business Analysis
  • Risk Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

