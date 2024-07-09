Senior Network Specialist – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

The Network Engineer is a seasoned subject matter expert, responsible for designing, implementing, maintaining, and optimizing company network infrastructure to ensure efficient and secure communication.
This role involves collaborating with cross-functional teams to support networking needs and plays a critical role in ensuring network reliability, performance, and security.
Senior Network Specialist – 12 Month Contract
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric (Grade 12)
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field
- Network Administration certification (Azure, Google, Amazon) preferred.
- Relevant certifications such as CompTIA Network+, Cisco Certified Network Associate(CCNA)
- Relevant certifications such as Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert (CCIE), are preferred
Responsibilities:
- Designs and plans network solutions, including LAN, WAN, data center, and cloud networks
- Develops network architectures that meet the organization’s current and future requirements
- Configures, deploys, and manages network devices such as routers, switches, firewalls, load balancers, and wireless controllers
- Implements and maintains network services and protocols.
- Implements and enforces network security measures, including firewalls, intrusion detection/prevention systems, access controls, and VPNs
- Diagnoses and resolves complex network issues, utilizing advanced troubleshooting techniques and network monitoring tools
- Analyzes network performance data to identify and address bottlenecks and irregularities
- Optimizes network performance by analyzing traffic patterns, adjusting configurations, and implementing quality of service (QoS) measures
- Creates and maintains comprehensive network documentation, including network diagrams, configurations, standard operating procedures, and incident reports
- Collaborates with cross-functional teams, including systems administrators, security teams, application developers, and business stakeholders
- Manages/participates in network-related projects, including network upgrades, migrations, and expansions
- Develops project plans, define objectives, and ensure successful project execution
- Stays updated with emerging networking technologies and industry trend
- Works with vendors to evaluate, procure, and manage networking equipment, services, and support contracts
Desired Skills:
- Network
- Technology
- Administration