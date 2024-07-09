Senior Network Specialist

The Network Engineer is a seasoned subject matter expert, responsible for designing, implementing, maintaining, and optimizing company network infrastructure to ensure efficient and secure communication.

This role involves collaborating with cross-functional teams to support networking needs and plays a critical role in ensuring network reliability, performance, and security.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric (Grade 12)

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field

Network Administration certification (Azure, Google, Amazon) preferred.

Relevant certifications such as CompTIA Network+, Cisco Certified Network Associate(CCNA)

Relevant certifications such as Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert (CCIE), are preferred

Responsibilities:

Designs and plans network solutions, including LAN, WAN, data center, and cloud networks

Develops network architectures that meet the organization’s current and future requirements

Configures, deploys, and manages network devices such as routers, switches, firewalls, load balancers, and wireless controllers

Implements and maintains network services and protocols.

Implements and enforces network security measures, including firewalls, intrusion detection/prevention systems, access controls, and VPNs

Diagnoses and resolves complex network issues, utilizing advanced troubleshooting techniques and network monitoring tools

Analyzes network performance data to identify and address bottlenecks and irregularities

Optimizes network performance by analyzing traffic patterns, adjusting configurations, and implementing quality of service (QoS) measures

Creates and maintains comprehensive network documentation, including network diagrams, configurations, standard operating procedures, and incident reports

Collaborates with cross-functional teams, including systems administrators, security teams, application developers, and business stakeholders

Manages/participates in network-related projects, including network upgrades, migrations, and expansions

Develops project plans, define objectives, and ensure successful project execution

Stays updated with emerging networking technologies and industry trend

Works with vendors to evaluate, procure, and manage networking equipment, services, and support contracts

Desired Skills:

