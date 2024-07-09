Senior Retail Project and Systems Manager at Food Lovers Holdings (Pty) Ltd – Western Cape Brackenfell

This position will be based in our Cape Town Head Office and will report directly to the FLM Retail Finance Executive.

SUMMARY OF RESPONSIBILITIES:

As a Senior Retail Project and Systems Manager, you will coordinate the successful implementation of various projects within the Retail Stores division, manage the project team, train the store teams as required and measure the timelines, goals and other metrics of the various projects.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Excellent leadership, supervisory, communication and interpersonal skills.

Chartered Accountant, CIMA, similar retail or system qualification

Must be able to manage a team

Resilient, able to meet deadlines and able to adapt to a changing environment.

Interpersonal skills, including written and verbal communication

Retail best practices and knowledge of retail systems and processes is advantageous

Must be willing to travel at short notice

Advanced knowledge in MS Office; Excel, Word, Power Point, Outlook.

Must be willing to work weekends should the business needs require it

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

Manage the full FLM Retail project team

Documentation and creation of guides for new system processes

Project Plan Rollouts nationally

For all projects assist in understanding project and give guidance as needed from a store

perspective

perspective Training various members within the organization with relating to corporate stores and

support teams

support teams Ensure effective communication relating to project between stores team and other related

partieswithin the organization

partieswithin the organization Develop and execute projects to enhance store operations.

Measure the timelines, goals and other metrics of the various projects being implemented

across the store division

across the store division Deal with all issues as they arise throughout the project implementation to ensure minimal

impact to the business

PERSON SPEC:

Ability to work as part of a team and take direction accurately

Must be able to keep a calm head under pressure

Analytical thinker and problem solver

Competent IT skills, particularly proficiency with spreadsheet software

High level of accuracy

Must be confident but not arrogant.

Great organisation skills to compliment a rapidly changing environment

Extremely organised in a manner that is easily read by others

Desired Skills:

Problem- solving

IT skills

Organisational Skills

Leadership

Communication

Interpersonal

Supervisory

Computer skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Retail

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Chartered Institute of Management Accountants

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Medical insurance

Colleague Benefits

