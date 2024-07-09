Senior Retail Project and Systems Manager at Food Lovers Holdings (Pty) Ltd – Western Cape Brackenfell

This position will be based in our Cape Town Head Office and will report directly to the FLM Retail Finance Executive.
SUMMARY OF RESPONSIBILITIES:
As a Senior Retail Project and Systems Manager, you will coordinate the successful implementation of various projects within the Retail Stores division, manage the project team, train the store teams as required and measure the timelines, goals and other metrics of the various projects.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Excellent leadership, supervisory, communication and interpersonal skills.
- Chartered Accountant, CIMA, similar retail or system qualification
- Must be able to manage a team
- Resilient, able to meet deadlines and able to adapt to a changing environment.
- Interpersonal skills, including written and verbal communication
- Retail best practices and knowledge of retail systems and processes is advantageous
- Must be willing to travel at short notice
- Advanced knowledge in MS Office; Excel, Word, Power Point, Outlook.
- Must be willing to work weekends should the business needs require it
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
- Manage the full FLM Retail project team
- Documentation and creation of guides for new system processes
- Project Plan Rollouts nationally
- For all projects assist in understanding project and give guidance as needed from a store
perspective
- Training various members within the organization with relating to corporate stores and
support teams
- Ensure effective communication relating to project between stores team and other related
partieswithin the organization
- Develop and execute projects to enhance store operations.
- Measure the timelines, goals and other metrics of the various projects being implemented
across the store division
- Deal with all issues as they arise throughout the project implementation to ensure minimal
impact to the business
PERSON SPEC:
- Ability to work as part of a team and take direction accurately
- Must be able to keep a calm head under pressure
- Analytical thinker and problem solver
- Competent IT skills, particularly proficiency with spreadsheet software
- High level of accuracy
- Must be confident but not arrogant.
- Great organisation skills to compliment a rapidly changing environment
- Extremely organised in a manner that is easily read by others
Desired Skills:
- Problem- solving
- IT skills
- Organisational Skills
- Leadership
- Communication
- Interpersonal
- Supervisory
- Computer skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Retail
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Chartered Institute of Management Accountants
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund
- Medical insurance
- Colleague Benefits