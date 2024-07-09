SQL Database Administrator – Western Cape Cape Town

SQL Database Administrator
Our team looks after a large geographically distributed Microsoft SQL Environment that utilizes many of the latest SQL functionality, and constantly seeks to leverage new features as they become available to enhance performance and reduce latency between our systems. Our business is fast paced and requires data that is real time, accurate and responsive. To accomplish this, the team works closely with our Development and Business Intelligence departments to not only provide data, but supply input into best practices to ensure we meet the business expectations.
Key Responsibilities:
- Administer Microsoft SQL Server database environments
- Ensure high levels of performance, availability, sustainability and security compliance.
- T-SQL Scripting and development on both new and existing functions
- Troubleshoot and resolve server, database and data issues
- Maintain security of server and database
- Maintenance and monitoring of SQL environment
- Provide SQL support to users and developers
- Monitoring and completion of all DBA related ServiceDesk calls
- Backup setup and monitoring
- Participates in providing 7-day/24 hour on-call support
Essential Requirements:
- Minimum 8-10 years SQL Database administration experience
- Relevant SQL certification / Degree / Diploma
Non-Negotiables:
- Microsoft Azure SQL Database knowledge and exposure
- Partitioning experience
- SSIS experience
- Service Broker exposure will be advantageous
- SQL Server [Phone Number Removed];
- Experience with database administration, including installation and troubleshooting issues
- Install and configure Reporting services, Power BI, SSIS and Cubes
- T-SQL Scripting experience
- Performance tuning on SQL
- Database Security
- Have in depth SQL internal knowledge
- Backup and recovery experience
- Windows Server and Windows firewall knowledge to support SQL server environment
- Always on experience
- Failover clustering experience
- Replication experience
Job Type:
- Permanent
Workplace Type:
- Hybrid
Location:
- Cape Town, Western Cape
Experience Level:
- Senior
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree