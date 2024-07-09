SQL Database Administrator – Western Cape Cape Town

SQL Database Administrator

Our team looks after a large geographically distributed Microsoft SQL Environment that utilizes many of the latest SQL functionality, and constantly seeks to leverage new features as they become available to enhance performance and reduce latency between our systems. Our business is fast paced and requires data that is real time, accurate and responsive. To accomplish this, the team works closely with our Development and Business Intelligence departments to not only provide data, but supply input into best practices to ensure we meet the business expectations.

Key Responsibilities:

Administer Microsoft SQL Server database environments

Ensure high levels of performance, availability, sustainability and security compliance.

T-SQL Scripting and development on both new and existing functions

Troubleshoot and resolve server, database and data issues

Maintain security of server and database

Maintenance and monitoring of SQL environment

Provide SQL support to users and developers

Monitoring and completion of all DBA related ServiceDesk calls

Backup setup and monitoring

Participates in providing 7-day/24 hour on-call support

Essential Requirements:

Minimum 8-10 years SQL Database administration experience

Relevant SQL certification / Degree / Diploma

Non-Negotiables:

Microsoft Azure SQL Database knowledge and exposure

Partitioning experience

SSIS experience

Service Broker exposure will be advantageous

SQL Server [Phone Number Removed];

Experience with database administration, including installation and troubleshooting issues

Install and configure Reporting services, Power BI, SSIS and Cubes

T-SQL Scripting experience

Performance tuning on SQL

Database Security

Have in depth SQL internal knowledge

Backup and recovery experience

Windows Server and Windows firewall knowledge to support SQL server environment

Always on experience

Failover clustering experience

Replication experience

Job Type:

Permanent

Workplace Type:

Hybrid

Location:

Cape Town, Western Cape

Experience Level:

Senior

Do you have what it takes? Contact Kivara Rajgopal on [Email Address Removed] or [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

SQL

Reporting services

database security

backup and recovery

always on

replicatin experience

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

