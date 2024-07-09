SQL Database Administrator – Western Cape Cape Town

Jul 9, 2024

SQL Database Administrator

Our team looks after a large geographically distributed Microsoft SQL Environment that utilizes many of the latest SQL functionality, and constantly seeks to leverage new features as they become available to enhance performance and reduce latency between our systems. Our business is fast paced and requires data that is real time, accurate and responsive. To accomplish this, the team works closely with our Development and Business Intelligence departments to not only provide data, but supply input into best practices to ensure we meet the business expectations.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Administer Microsoft SQL Server database environments
  • Ensure high levels of performance, availability, sustainability and security compliance.
  • T-SQL Scripting and development on both new and existing functions
  • Troubleshoot and resolve server, database and data issues
  • Maintain security of server and database
  • Maintenance and monitoring of SQL environment
  • Provide SQL support to users and developers
  • Monitoring and completion of all DBA related ServiceDesk calls
  • Backup setup and monitoring
  • Participates in providing 7-day/24 hour on-call support

Essential Requirements:

  • Minimum 8-10 years SQL Database administration experience
  • Relevant SQL certification / Degree / Diploma

Non-Negotiables:

  • Microsoft Azure SQL Database knowledge and exposure
  • Partitioning experience
  • SSIS experience
  • Service Broker exposure will be advantageous
  • SQL Server [Phone Number Removed];
  • Experience with database administration, including installation and troubleshooting issues
  • Install and configure Reporting services, Power BI, SSIS and Cubes
  • T-SQL Scripting experience
  • Performance tuning on SQL
  • Database Security
  • Have in depth SQL internal knowledge
  • Backup and recovery experience
  • Windows Server and Windows firewall knowledge to support SQL server environment
  • Always on experience
  • Failover clustering experience
  • Replication experience

Job Type:

  • Permanent

Workplace Type:

  • Hybrid

Location:

  • Cape Town, Western Cape

Experience Level:

  • Senior

Do you have what it takes? Contact Kivara Rajgopal on [Email Address Removed] or [Phone Number Removed];

