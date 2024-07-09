System Integrator

The System Integrator at ICS is in charge of designing, coding, testing, and analyzing software programs and applications and reports to the Senior Manager of Solutions Delivery. Throughout the production lifetime, this entails investigating, designing, documenting, and revising software specifications. The software developer will also promptly and accurately identify and fix any software faults, and when necessary, provide status updates. They design, create, and test programs using a variety of programming languages and development tools. They are also in charge of maintaining and enhancing current software systems.

System Integrator – 5 Month Contract

Minimum Requirements:

Matric (Grade 12)

Tertiary qualification in Information Systems, Computer Science, or equivalent; (NQF level 7)

Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist

Microsoft Certified Professional Developer

Responsibilities:

Help other developers, analysts, and designers come up with ideas for and create new software applications

Schedule the various stages of the software development life cycle (SDLC)

Help with the creation and documenting of software specs and needs

Examine and record the needs of software users

Perform research on new languages, standards, and software for application

Development to aid with development and procurement initiatives

Suggest, plan, and carry out software upgrades and improvements

Consistently create, translate, and code software applications and programs in accordance with requirements

Conduct and track software performance tests on both new and current programs to identify problem areas, fix mistakes, and do general debugging

Conduct in-depth analyses of test results and provide recommendations for fixing issues

Create data and draft reports on the state of the programming process for management and/or team members

Participate in the creation and upkeep of user guides and manuals

Create programming scripts as needed to improve the operation, interoperability and/or aesthetics of the business applications

To aid in the development and procurement processes, conduct research on new application development software packages, languages, and standards

Make suggestions for, plan, and carry out software upgrades

Desired Skills:

Software

IT

System

