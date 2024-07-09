System Integrator – Gauteng Houghton Estate

The System Integrator at ICS is in charge of designing, coding, testing, and analyzing software programs and applications and reports to the Senior Manager of Solutions Delivery. Throughout the production lifetime, this entails investigating, designing, documenting, and revising software specifications. The software developer will also promptly and accurately identify and fix any software faults, and when necessary, provide status updates. They design, create, and test programs using a variety of programming languages and development tools. They are also in charge of maintaining and enhancing current software systems.
System Integrator – 5 Month Contract
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric (Grade 12)
- Tertiary qualification in Information Systems, Computer Science, or equivalent; (NQF level 7)
- Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist
- Microsoft Certified Professional Developer
Responsibilities:
- Help other developers, analysts, and designers come up with ideas for and create new software applications
- Schedule the various stages of the software development life cycle (SDLC)
- Help with the creation and documenting of software specs and needs
- Examine and record the needs of software users
- Perform research on new languages, standards, and software for application
- Development to aid with development and procurement initiatives
- Suggest, plan, and carry out software upgrades and improvements
- Consistently create, translate, and code software applications and programs in accordance with requirements
- Conduct and track software performance tests on both new and current programs to identify problem areas, fix mistakes, and do general debugging
- Conduct in-depth analyses of test results and provide recommendations for fixing issues
- Create data and draft reports on the state of the programming process for management and/or team members
- Participate in the creation and upkeep of user guides and manuals
- Create programming scripts as needed to improve the operation, interoperability and/or aesthetics of the business applications
- To aid in the development and procurement processes, conduct research on new application development software packages, languages, and standards
- Make suggestions for, plan, and carry out software upgrades
Desired Skills:
- Software
- IT
- System