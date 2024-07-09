TCL unveils LED TV, smart home appliances

TCL Electronics has launched a 115-inch X955 Max QD-Mini LED TV in South Africa, along with a range of upgraded domestic appliances and air conditioners.

TCL’s 115-inch X955 Max QD-Mini LED TV features a peak brightness of 5 000 nits and over 20 000 local dimming zones. It is equipped with QLED PRO and a 144 Hz VRR, along with an ONKYO 6.2.2 Hi-Fi system.

Mike Chen, GM of TCL South Africa, says: “We are proud to introduce the 115-inch X955 Max QD-Mini LED TV to South Africa. TCL has made significant technological advancements, reshaping home entertainment. This TV provides an unparalleled viewing experience, meeting the growing demand for large home displays and bringing the immersive sensation of premium cinema directly to households.

“Our latest XL Collection TVs, including the impressive 115-inch X955 Max QD-Mini LED TV, underscore our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and premium entertainment experiences in the South African market.”

TCL also unveiled its latest home appliance offerings, including the TCL FreshIN Series Air Conditioners and state-of-the-art washing machines, aimed at enhancing lifestyles with improved health and convenience.