Technical Administrator

Our client, a well known medical company based in Midrand is looking for a Technical Administrator.

Quotes:

Process quotations as per RFQ’s received from the Team

Ensure correct pricing quoted per modality, obtain selling prices for parts if required

Follow up with customers on quotes sent and not yet accepted

Technical Call Centre & General Admin:

Receive breakdown reports from customer and log the call with the relevant regional team

Immediately create job card for the breakdown

Follow up with Regional Team if no response/feedback received

Receive and process bakkie bookings, ensure that all bookings are communicated to the driver in

advance. Ensure that there are no double bookings. Costs to be sent to relevant Divisional Manager for approval

Processing Orders:

Ensure payment is received from COD (Cash On Delivery) Customers, and PO (Purchase Order)

received from Government Institution before arranging for work to commence

Liaise with Team Lead for Field Service Engineer availability and schedule appointment with the customer for job to be done

If parts are quoted, check stock on hand and transfer to relevant Field Service Engineer or place an order through Procurement. Ensure all necessary information is sent with the order

Convert quote to job on E-Works and assign to the allocated Field Service Engineer as per appointment scheduled

North Team Admin Support:

Transfer boot stock to Field Service Engineers on request

Check stock levels after each transfer to ensure we have sufficient minimum stock on hand

Schedule quarterly services with SLA customers and confirm appointments with the Team

Rectify Field Service Engineers’ inventory once they have provided feedback on parts used

Authorizing job cards and invoicing

Check Team’s job cards for all necessary information, query missing information with the relevant Field Service Engineer

Job Cards to be authorised and sent to customer within 2 days of job completion

Ensure that every SLA job card is allocated to the relevant SLA and that the correct product class is

used when invoicing

Invoice billable jobs in the same month of job completion, allocate to the correct Technical division

Experience Required:

A Grade 12 certificate is the minimum requirement

Previous experience would be beneficial, not a requirement

Syspro and Qwix would be beneficial, not a requirement

Computer literacy and proficiency in MS Office including Excel is a requirement for this position

Desired Skills:

quotes

orders

call centre

processing orders

COD

PO’s

Employer & Job Benefits:

Basic salary

medical aid

provident fund

