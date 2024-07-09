Our client, a well known medical company based in Midrand is looking for a Technical Administrator.
Quotes:
Process quotations as per RFQ’s received from the Team
Ensure correct pricing quoted per modality, obtain selling prices for parts if required
Follow up with customers on quotes sent and not yet accepted
Technical Call Centre & General Admin:
Receive breakdown reports from customer and log the call with the relevant regional team
Immediately create job card for the breakdown
Follow up with Regional Team if no response/feedback received
Receive and process bakkie bookings, ensure that all bookings are communicated to the driver in
advance. Ensure that there are no double bookings. Costs to be sent to relevant Divisional Manager for approval
Processing Orders:
Ensure payment is received from COD (Cash On Delivery) Customers, and PO (Purchase Order)
received from Government Institution before arranging for work to commence
Liaise with Team Lead for Field Service Engineer availability and schedule appointment with the customer for job to be done
If parts are quoted, check stock on hand and transfer to relevant Field Service Engineer or place an order through Procurement. Ensure all necessary information is sent with the order
Convert quote to job on E-Works and assign to the allocated Field Service Engineer as per appointment scheduled
North Team Admin Support:
Transfer boot stock to Field Service Engineers on request
Check stock levels after each transfer to ensure we have sufficient minimum stock on hand
Schedule quarterly services with SLA customers and confirm appointments with the Team
Rectify Field Service Engineers’ inventory once they have provided feedback on parts used
Authorizing job cards and invoicing
Check Team’s job cards for all necessary information, query missing information with the relevant Field Service Engineer
Job Cards to be authorised and sent to customer within 2 days of job completion
Ensure that every SLA job card is allocated to the relevant SLA and that the correct product class is
used when invoicing
Invoice billable jobs in the same month of job completion, allocate to the correct Technical division
Experience Required:
A Grade 12 certificate is the minimum requirement
Previous experience would be beneficial, not a requirement
Syspro and Qwix would be beneficial, not a requirement
Computer literacy and proficiency in MS Office including Excel is a requirement for this position
Desired Skills:
- quotes
- orders
- call centre
- processing orders
- COD
- PO’s
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Basic salary
- medical aid
- provident fund