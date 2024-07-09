UX Web Designer

Background

The main purpose of the UX Web Designer is to design the overall layout, usability, and aesthetic of websites for the Organisation, and its subsidiaries, with the objective of enhancing the organisation’s digital presence.

The main purpose of the UX Web Designer is to design the overall layout, usability, and aesthetic of websites for the Organisation, and its subsidiaries, with the objective of enhancing the organisation’s digital presence. Objectives of this Scope of Work

The UX Web Designer is responsible to work with internal and external stakeholders to translate high-level requirements into an engaging, intuitive, beautiful functional design aligned to the Organisation brand and its corporate identity (CI).

The UX Web Designer is responsible to work with internal and external stakeholders to translate high-level requirements into an engaging, intuitive, beautiful functional design aligned to the Organisation brand and its corporate identity (CI). Scope of Services Definition

The successful candidate will be responsible for the following key performance

areas:

Conceptualise high-quality, simple, and user-friendly creative ideas, in collaboration with internal and external clients, in line with the organisations brand and CI guidelines.

Execute all visual design stages from concept to final stage by creating wireframes, user flows, process flows, storyboards, site maps etc.

Consider search engine optimisation best practices for optimising site content.

Plan and organise work in accordance with schedules agreed to with the Web Content Manager and provide regular feedback on progress to clients.

Prioritise work according to scheduled publications and urgency.

Remain abreast with the newest trends, technologies, and best practices in web development to ensure that web applications are secure, efficient, and scalable.

Collaborate on the existing style guide which dictates colours, fonts and design patterns used on the web applications.

Establish design guidelines, best practices, and standards

Key deliverables:

Desired Skills:

UI/UX principles

designs versioning kills

Project Management

devOps

communications project management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

To be considered for this position, candidates must have:

– A minimum of a National Diploma (NQF 6) in Web Design or an equivalent qualification; and at least five years’ experience in web design or a related field.

– The following will be an added advantage

– Other relevant certifications or a degree or post-graduate qualification in the field will be advantageous.

Competencies or Soft Skills required

knowledge and skill in:

– UI/UX principles;

– designs versioning kills;

– project management;

– devOps;

– visual design skills with sensitivity to user-system interaction

– business continuity planning;

– communications project management;

– communications legislation and governance, risk and compliance;

– problem analysis and solving;

– workload-estimation skills;

– building and managing relationships;

– conceptual and design thinking;

– judgement and decision making

– quality assurance

– communications reporting; and

– stakeholder management;

– Experience in working with the Adobe Design Suite – Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop, Acrobat Pro, After Effects; and

– Experience in creating wireframes, user flows, process flows, storyboards, sitemaps etc.

– Familiarity with front-end development languages, frameworks, and libraries .

– Good understanding of search engine optimisation principles.

– Good understanding of content management systems.

