Data Analyst

My client is a leading Fintech firm dedicated to leveraging data and analytics to drive business success. They are seeking a highly motivated and detail-oriented Data Analyst/BI (SQL) to join their dynamic team, based fully in-office, in Johannesburg.

Qualifications:

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, or a related field (Non-negotiable)

Experience: Minimum of 1-2 years of experience in a analysis role (BI Developer/SQL Writer or similar)

Technical Skills:

Proficiency in SQL Reporting and experience with relational databases (e.g., MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQL Server)

Strong analytical skills and experience with statistical analysis tools (e.g., R, Python)

Experience with data visualization tools (e.g., Power BI and Excel)

Experience and knowledge working with Statistical Software (e.g., SAS)

Key Responsibilities:

Data Analysis: Collect, process, and analyze large datasets to provide actionable insights and support decision-making.

SQL Development: Write and optimize SQL queries to extract, transform, and load data from various sources.

Modeling: Develop and implement statistical models to predict and analyze business trends and outcomes.

Reporting: Create comprehensive reports and visualizations to communicate findings to stakeholders.

Collaboration: Work closely with other analysts, data scientists, and business units to understand their needs and deliver data-driven solutions.

Quality Assurance: Ensure data integrity and accuracy through rigorous testing and validation processes.

Ad Hoc Analysis: Conduct ad hoc analyses as required to support various business initiatives.

Desired Skills:

SQL

PowerBI

SAS

Python

SSRS

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

