Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jul 10, 2024

My client is a leading Fintech firm dedicated to leveraging data and analytics to drive business success. They are seeking a highly motivated and detail-oriented Data Analyst/BI (SQL) to join their dynamic team, based fully in-office, in Johannesburg.

Qualifications:

  • Education: Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, or a related field (Non-negotiable)
  • Experience: Minimum of 1-2 years of experience in a analysis role (BI Developer/SQL Writer or similar)
  • Technical Skills:
  • Proficiency in SQL Reporting and experience with relational databases (e.g., MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQL Server)
  • Strong analytical skills and experience with statistical analysis tools (e.g., R, Python)
  • Experience with data visualization tools (e.g., Power BI and Excel)
  • Experience and knowledge working with Statistical Software (e.g., SAS)

Key Responsibilities:

  • Data Analysis: Collect, process, and analyze large datasets to provide actionable insights and support decision-making.
  • SQL Development: Write and optimize SQL queries to extract, transform, and load data from various sources.
  • Modeling: Develop and implement statistical models to predict and analyze business trends and outcomes.
  • Reporting: Create comprehensive reports and visualizations to communicate findings to stakeholders.
  • Collaboration: Work closely with other analysts, data scientists, and business units to understand their needs and deliver data-driven solutions.
  • Quality Assurance: Ensure data integrity and accuracy through rigorous testing and validation processes.
  • Ad Hoc Analysis: Conduct ad hoc analyses as required to support various business initiatives.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • PowerBI
  • SAS
  • Python
  • SSRS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position