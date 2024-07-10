Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

My client is a leading Fintech firm dedicated to leveraging data and analytics to drive business success. They are seeking a highly motivated and detail-oriented Data Analyst/BI (SQL) to join their dynamic team, based fully in-office, in Johannesburg.
Qualifications:
- Education: Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, or a related field (Non-negotiable)
- Experience: Minimum of 1-2 years of experience in a analysis role (BI Developer/SQL Writer or similar)
- Technical Skills:
- Proficiency in SQL Reporting and experience with relational databases (e.g., MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQL Server)
- Strong analytical skills and experience with statistical analysis tools (e.g., R, Python)
- Experience with data visualization tools (e.g., Power BI and Excel)
- Experience and knowledge working with Statistical Software (e.g., SAS)
Key Responsibilities:
- Data Analysis: Collect, process, and analyze large datasets to provide actionable insights and support decision-making.
- SQL Development: Write and optimize SQL queries to extract, transform, and load data from various sources.
- Modeling: Develop and implement statistical models to predict and analyze business trends and outcomes.
- Reporting: Create comprehensive reports and visualizations to communicate findings to stakeholders.
- Collaboration: Work closely with other analysts, data scientists, and business units to understand their needs and deliver data-driven solutions.
- Quality Assurance: Ensure data integrity and accuracy through rigorous testing and validation processes.
- Ad Hoc Analysis: Conduct ad hoc analyses as required to support various business initiatives.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- PowerBI
- SAS
- Python
- SSRS
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree