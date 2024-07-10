Data Engineer

Our client in the centre of Pretoria, a large financial institute has a vacancy for a Data Engineer on a contract basis.

The Company has embarked on a multi-year IT transformational programme to renew the Finsurv IT landscape. This programme is known as the 1FinSurv Programme.



PLEASE NOTE THAT APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY ACCORDING TO THE SPEC.

The incumbent will be responsible for delivering central data management, governance and reporting within the Financial Surveillance Division (FinSurv), without impacting operational procedures or systems. The successful candidate will be supporting projects and other initiatives that span across the organisation.

Designing and implementing data strategies and systems, through collaboration with the IT, EIM (Enterprise Information. Management) and Business teams, to create and maintain the data architecture that will drive various initiatives across the organisation.

Build infrastructure to automate extremely high volumes of data delivery and creatively solve data volume and scaling challenges. Contribute to the design and architecture of innovative solutions to difficult problems.

Work with team and stakeholders to continually assess and redefine data technology stack to support changing data patterns and business use cases and to bridge the gaps between Data teams and Business by constantly collaborating with all parties

to understand data needs.

Build the infrastructure with IT which is required for optimal extraction, transformation, and loading of data from a wide variety of data sources using SQL and ‘big data’ technologies.

Collaborate with IT to source and load a wide range of data across our business into the data lake so that it can be used by analysts and developers to develop data solutions for the business.

Develop and enhance the data ingestion framework using specified toolsets and will need to understand and continuously seek techniques to ingest data, as well as ensure a high degree of quality and confidence.

Assemble large, complex data sets that meet functional / non-functional business requirements.

Identify, design, and implement internal process improvements: automating manual processes, optimizing data delivery, re-designing infrastructure for greater scalability.

Liaise between technical teams and specialists and business stakeholders, fostering inter-departmental coordination and cooperation.

Data Governance (Quality, Accessibility, Ownership and Security). Engage with stakeholders to obtain an understanding of their data practices to contract, manage and meet expectations.

Identifies client data quality concerns, conducts root cause analysis and provides feedback to the FinSurv Data Governance Board (DGB) and data management competency centres within the company.

Become a trusted advisor to stakeholders, and influence decision making by providing an advisory service, guidance and support on data quality practices.

Maintaining a thorough understanding of the business and data strategy.

Identify opportunities to influence the improvement or enhancement of business processes and methodologies by researching and recommending improvement initiatives and effective ways to operate and add value to FinSurv.

Train other employees with FinSurv on how to access the Data Ecosystem and how to make the best use of its contents.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Tableau

Microsoft Power BI

Databases

Data Lakes

Relational Databases

Performance Metrics

OBIEE

Terrradata

Informatica

