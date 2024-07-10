Data Scientist

What you’ll do:

Provide business insights through statistical analysis, forecasting, predictive modelling, simulation and optimisation. to Identify, explore, examine, integrate and scrub data from multiple disparate data sources required to answer complex business questions.

Design advanced analytics (quantitative) models that will answer key business questions or discover opportunities for improvement, increased revenue or reduced costs.

Analyse model results, interpret findings and communicate these findings in commercial terms to Business Users so that the business impact is clearly understood.

Confidently and clearly communicate analytical results to both technical and non-technical audiences.

Recommend solutions for creating revenue and reducing costs/loss based on model results.

Run and automate regular reporting and operationalise successful models. ·

Establish effective and collaborative partnerships with BI Analysts / Data Scientists / Use Case Owners in the business.

Work closely with the Data Analyst(s) to assist in answering complex business problems that require statistical analysis.

Regularly monitor internal and external customer needs and make appropriate recommendations.

Remain current with retail industry and Business Intelligence and data trends that will have business strategy implications or can be used to support recommendations to continually ‘test and learn/ to generate value. ·

Remain current with developments in advanced analytics and methodologies.

Establish effective and collaborative partnerships with relevant business and IT teams, particularly the BI source systems.

Remain current with developments in advanced analytics technology and methodologies.

Monitor and report on the progress of IT management’s remediation of IT audit findings and IT risks.

Contribute to the assessment and selection of IT GRC applications, solutions and services.

Your expertise:

A minimum of 5 years in advanced analytics, model building and optimisation

Experience with data manipulation and analysis using SAS and SQL skills or equivalent analytical platform skills.

In-depth knowledge of Data Warehousing and BI environments Strong theoretical and practical knowledge of advanced analytical techniques, including: statistical methods, segmentation, experimental design, neural networks, data mining, optimisation techniques.

Ability to identify which business problems will have the most value to the organisation if addressed through an advanced analytics solution.

Ability to deal with situations where there are a lot of unknowns.

Experience with Big Data ecosystems and SAS and SQL skills or equivalent analytical platform skills advantageous.

Qualifications:

Degree in applied statistics, mathematics, operational research, economics, data engineering, risk management or equivalent industry training and experience.

Advanced degree (honours or masters) preferred.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent or 12 Months Contract

Location: Cape Town

Work Environment: Hybrid (4 Days Onsite, Fridays are Remote)

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

