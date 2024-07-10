Eskom Expo science fairs highlight innovation

Eskom Expo for Young Scientists will host a series of regional science fairs from 17 July to 23 August 2024 for successful learners who progressed from the District Expos across South Africa, offering a platform for young scientists to showcase their innovation and research skills.

Regional science fair participants will interact with students, teachers and professionals in various Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Innovation (STEMI) fields, gaining insights and appreciation for their efforts. A number of prizes are also up for grabs for the Best female, Best innovation, Best energy project, and Best development project, along with bursaries.

This year’s participants have qualified after taking part in various Expo activities, including workshops, research and innovations camps, and district expos. During these events, learners received valuable feedback from a team of experts to enhance their research leading up to the regional competitions.

Mologadi Motshele, acting-CEO of the Eskom Development Foundation, says: “As the primary sponsor of Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, we take great pride in the development of a pipeline of future scientists and engineers, while they are still in school, through the Eskom Expo. Recognising the pivotal role of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and innovation (STEMI) in South Africa’s development, Eskom strongly encourages the active participation of young people in these fields. They represent the future of our nation’s progress and prosperity.”

With approximately 6 300 projects set to be showcased across the country this year, young scientists will compete for the highly coveted opportunity to represent their regions and provinces at the prestigious Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF).

Scheduled to take place at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park from 23 to 27 September 2024, the ISF is Eskom Expo’s pinnacle event, where the brightest minds gather to exhibit their ground-breaking research and innovations.

ISF participants will not only present their projects, but also vie for a multitude of prizes such as bursaries, and a chance to be selected to showcase their projects at international science fairs in the US, Asia, Europe, and the rest of Africa.

Eskom Expo executive director Parthy Chetty comments: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our Regional Science Fairs, a celebration of innovation and discovery among budding young scientists across our country. Learners from all backgrounds have been selected to present their research and innovations in 13 Expo categories. This platform not only encourages scientific exploration, but also cultivates critical thinking and problem-solving skills essential for tomorrow’s leaders and to inspire and empower the next generation of innovators.”

This year’s regional science fairs will coincide with National Science Week (NSW), scheduled from 29 July to 11 August. Established in 2016 by the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, NSW is coordinated by the South African Agency for Science and Technology Advancement (SAASTA), a business unit of the National Research Foundation (NRF).

As part of NSW, Eskom Expo will host a variety of STEMI-related activities across the country, including science shows, workshops for learners and educators focused on research and innovation, robotics and coding workshops, science exhibitions and competitions, public lectures, and seminars with panel discussions.

For activities, visit www.exposcience.co.za