Field Support Engineer

We are seeking a Field Support Engineer to join our team and provide on-site technical support and assistance to clients or customers. You’ll play a crucial role in ensuring that clients receive timely and effective technical support, thereby contributing to the overall success of the organization.

What you’ll do:

Assisting in 1st/2nd line technical support.

Call Management

Call Updating – To ensure that all calls are updated daily with meaningful comments and that correct call update templates are used and completed fully on all calls

Working on SLA tickets

Building strong relationships with customers.

The ability to take ownership of customer problems.

A proactive approach to customer problems and an understanding of customer perception.

Remote Incident Resolution.

Software Deployment

Ability to multi-task and meet specific goals set as per client requirements.

Training – To ensure that training is completed during the required

Your expertise:

Minimum 3-5 years desktop support experience.

Some server and network support experience (advantage).

Qualifications:

Qualifications required: Grade 12 International MCSE qualified or international equivalent A+ / N+ (or equivalent) entry-level IT qualifications Good communication skills verbal and written.

Qualifications preferred ITIL Foundation Microsoft 365 Azure AD Soft skills certificates



Personal attributes

Good communication skills verbal and written.

Self-sufficient.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Durban

Work Environment: Office Bound (Onsite)

Physical Demands: The physical demands of the job, including bending, sitting, lifting, and driving

Travel: Traveling will be required, a driver’s license and own car essential

