Our client is looking for a talented Intermediate Software Engineer specializing in Python and Django. This role offers flexibility with a hybrid or remote work setup based in Johannesburg or Cape Town. If you’re passionate about building scalable software solutions, join us and help drive innovation in technology!
Key Requirements
- 5+ years’ experience overall.
- BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed]
- Python
- Django
- CI/CD
- GIT
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
