Intermediate software Engineer

Our client is looking for a talented Intermediate Software Engineer specializing in Python and Django. This role offers flexibility with a hybrid or remote work setup based in Johannesburg or Cape Town. If you’re passionate about building scalable software solutions, join us and help drive innovation in technology!

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience overall.

BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed]

Python

Django

CI/CD

GIT

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

