IT Business Analyst

Exciting opportunity alert! Our client, a prominent Financial Service organization in Cape Town, is seeking a skilled Business Analyst for a contract role. As a Business Analyst, you will play a key role in analyzing business processes, documenting requirements, and ensuring effective stakeholder communication.

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Policy administration data

extracting of data

Policy Development

Process Analysis & Redesign

Reporting and Interpretation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client one of the largest retirement fund administrators in South Africa. They provide administration and investment accounting services to a number of retirement clients.

Learn more/Apply for this position