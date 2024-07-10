IT Business Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

Exciting opportunity alert! Our client, a prominent Financial Service organization in Cape Town, is seeking a skilled Business Analyst for a contract role. As a Business Analyst, you will play a key role in analyzing business processes, documenting requirements, and ensuring effective stakeholder communication.
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- Policy administration data
- extracting of data
- Policy Development
- Process Analysis & Redesign
- Reporting and Interpretation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client one of the largest retirement fund administrators in South Africa. They provide administration and investment accounting services to a number of retirement clients.