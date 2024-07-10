IT DevOps Engineer

This role aims to implement DevOps principles and practices within engineering teams by offering training, documentation, and direct, hands-on expertise. The DevOps Engineer will be responsible for the entire lifecycle of our infrastructure, from design through the development process and into production.
As a DevOps Engineer, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining infrastructure as code, CI/CD pipelines, and cloud services. This role involves close collaboration with development teams to ensure reliable deployment of software, continuous integration, and delivery [URL Removed] will be working alongside other DevOps engineers, SRE engineers, and Architects with oversight over many services and tools.
What you’ll be doing:
- Design, implement, and manage infrastructure as code using tools like Terraform.
- Develop and maintain CI/CD pipelines using GitLab CI/CD.
- Manage cloud infrastructure (AWS) and ensure high availability and scalability.
- Implement observability solutions including logging, monitoring, and alerting.
- Automate repetitive tasks to reduce toil and improve system reliability.
- Collaborate with development teams to integrate and optimize applications.
- Participate in on-call rotations for adhoc tasks.
- Document processes and best practices for infrastructure and deployment.
- Enhance the efficiency and reliability of our development pipeline.
- Foster a culture of automation and continuous improvement.
- Improve system performance, scalability, and apply best practice.
- Reduce the lead time for changes and the mean time to recovery
What we would like you to have:
- Proficiency with infrastructure as code tools (Terraform, CloudFormation).
- Experience with configuration management tools (Ansible, Puppet, Chef).
- Strong understanding of CI/CD principles and tools (GitLab CI, Jenkins).
- Experience with cloud platforms (AWS(preferred), GCP, Azure).
- Knowledge of containerization and orchestration (Docker, Kubernetes).
- Familiarity with monitoring and logging tools (Prometheus, Grafana, ELK stack, Datadog).
- Familiarity with Event driven technologies (Kafka, SQS, SNS)
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
- 5+ years of experience in DevOps, Systems Engineering, or related roles
- Experience in a fintech or payments industry.
- Knowledge of a scripting language (Python, Bash, etc).
- Understanding of network and security principles(PCI, ISO27001, SOC2 advantageous).
- Familiarity with Agile and DevOps methodologies.
Desired Skills:
- DevOps
- CI/CD
- AWS
- Python
- Terraform