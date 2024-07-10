IT DevOps Engineer

Jul 10, 2024

This role aims to implement DevOps principles and practices within engineering teams by offering training, documentation, and direct, hands-on expertise. The DevOps Engineer will be responsible for the entire lifecycle of our infrastructure, from design through the development process and into production.

As a DevOps Engineer, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining infrastructure as code, CI/CD pipelines, and cloud services. This role involves close collaboration with development teams to ensure reliable deployment of software, continuous integration, and delivery [URL Removed] will be working alongside other DevOps engineers, SRE engineers, and Architects with oversight over many services and tools.

What you’ll be doing:

  • Design, implement, and manage infrastructure as code using tools like Terraform.
  • Develop and maintain CI/CD pipelines using GitLab CI/CD.
  • Manage cloud infrastructure (AWS) and ensure high availability and scalability.
  • Implement observability solutions including logging, monitoring, and alerting.
  • Automate repetitive tasks to reduce toil and improve system reliability.
  • Collaborate with development teams to integrate and optimize applications.
  • Participate in on-call rotations for adhoc tasks.
  • Document processes and best practices for infrastructure and deployment.
  • Enhance the efficiency and reliability of our development pipeline.
  • Foster a culture of automation and continuous improvement.
  • Improve system performance, scalability, and apply best practice.
  • Reduce the lead time for changes and the mean time to recovery

What we would like you to have:

  • Proficiency with infrastructure as code tools (Terraform, CloudFormation).
  • Experience with configuration management tools (Ansible, Puppet, Chef).
  • Strong understanding of CI/CD principles and tools (GitLab CI, Jenkins).
  • Experience with cloud platforms (AWS(preferred), GCP, Azure).
  • Knowledge of containerization and orchestration (Docker, Kubernetes).
  • Familiarity with monitoring and logging tools (Prometheus, Grafana, ELK stack, Datadog).
  • Familiarity with Event driven technologies (Kafka, SQS, SNS)
  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
  • 5+ years of experience in DevOps, Systems Engineering, or related roles
  • Experience in a fintech or payments industry.
  • Knowledge of a scripting language (Python, Bash, etc).
  • Understanding of network and security principles(PCI, ISO27001, SOC2 advantageous).
  • Familiarity with Agile and DevOps methodologies.

