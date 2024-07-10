IT DevOps Engineer – Western Cape Woodstock

This role aims to implement DevOps principles and practices within engineering teams by offering training, documentation, and direct, hands-on expertise. The DevOps Engineer will be responsible for the entire lifecycle of our infrastructure, from design through the development process and into production.

As a DevOps Engineer, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining infrastructure as code, CI/CD pipelines, and cloud services. This role involves close collaboration with development teams to ensure reliable deployment of software, continuous integration, and delivery [URL Removed] will be working alongside other DevOps engineers, SRE engineers, and Architects with oversight over many services and tools.

What you’ll be doing:

Design, implement, and manage infrastructure as code using tools like Terraform.

Develop and maintain CI/CD pipelines using GitLab CI/CD.

Manage cloud infrastructure (AWS) and ensure high availability and scalability.

Implement observability solutions including logging, monitoring, and alerting.

Automate repetitive tasks to reduce toil and improve system reliability.

Collaborate with development teams to integrate and optimize applications.

Participate in on-call rotations for adhoc tasks.

Document processes and best practices for infrastructure and deployment.

Enhance the efficiency and reliability of our development pipeline.

Foster a culture of automation and continuous improvement.

Improve system performance, scalability, and apply best practice.

Reduce the lead time for changes and the mean time to recovery

What we would like you to have:

Proficiency with infrastructure as code tools (Terraform, CloudFormation).

Experience with configuration management tools (Ansible, Puppet, Chef).

Strong understanding of CI/CD principles and tools (GitLab CI, Jenkins).

Experience with cloud platforms (AWS(preferred), GCP, Azure).

Knowledge of containerization and orchestration (Docker, Kubernetes).

Familiarity with monitoring and logging tools (Prometheus, Grafana, ELK stack, Datadog).

Familiarity with Event driven technologies (Kafka, SQS, SNS)

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

5+ years of experience in DevOps, Systems Engineering, or related roles

Experience in a fintech or payments industry.

Knowledge of a scripting language (Python, Bash, etc).

Understanding of network and security principles(PCI, ISO27001, SOC2 advantageous).

Familiarity with Agile and DevOps methodologies.

Desired Skills:

DevOps

CI/CD

AWS

Python

Terraform

