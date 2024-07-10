IT Support Engineer

IT Software Industry experience is required and not negotiable

On-the-job Training and Certification is included.

Please only apply if you meet the below criteria.

This is a full time, permanent, office based position with National and International travelling from time to time.

Support Engineer (IT/EMS):

The role of a Manage Engine / Support Engineer is pivotal in ensuring seamless customer experience and satisfaction with technical products and services. Primarily, you operate as the frontline of assistance, promptly responding to tickets within service level agreements and resolving client issues through meticulous problem-solving. You serve as the initial point of contact for customers seeking technical aid, guiding them through solutions step-by-step and ensuring their understanding. Additionally, you conduct product implementation and training sessions for clients, managing escalations to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) when necessary. You play a vital role in project management, communicating customer feedback to internal teams, and maintaining up-to-date knowledge of product features. Your meticulous record-keeping, manual creation for technical training, and proactive participation in training sessions and conferences further enhance your ability to deliver top-notch assistance and uphold customer satisfaction.

Complete 5 Manage Engine Certifications within 3 months – Provided in house and must be obtained within 3 months of appointment.

Qualifications:

A+

N+

MCSA

Minimum of 4 years in IT support position

Network and Server Knowledge

Active Directory

Cloud Background

Responsibilities:

Helpdesk

Responding to tickets within SLA

Resolving client issues

Serve as the first contact with customers who need technical assistance via the phone or email

Follow up with customers on a daily basis to ensure satisfactory service

Take customers through the problem-solving process step-by-step

Update the helpdesk system with the most recent information

Product Implementation and Training

Conduct training on products to clients either onsite, remotely, or via classrooms

Manage client escalations to OEM (Manage Engine)

Project Management

Communicate customer feedback to the appropriate internal team members

Maintain most recent knowledge regarding product features

Keep record of problems and their resolution

Create manuals for technical training or product scope of work documents

Attend training sessions and conferences to stay current with best practices on how to help customers with technical issues.

Package includes a basic salary + commission.

Desired Skills:

EMS

Systems

Information Technology

Software troubleshooting

Help Desk Support

Microsoft Exchange administration

Microsoft Operating Systems

It Support

It Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

Commission

