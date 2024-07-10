IT Support Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

IT Software Industry experience is required and not negotiable
On-the-job Training and Certification is included.
Please only apply if you meet the below criteria.
This is a full time, permanent, office based position with National and International travelling from time to time.
Support Engineer (IT/EMS):
The role of a Manage Engine / Support Engineer is pivotal in ensuring seamless customer experience and satisfaction with technical products and services. Primarily, you operate as the frontline of assistance, promptly responding to tickets within service level agreements and resolving client issues through meticulous problem-solving. You serve as the initial point of contact for customers seeking technical aid, guiding them through solutions step-by-step and ensuring their understanding. Additionally, you conduct product implementation and training sessions for clients, managing escalations to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) when necessary. You play a vital role in project management, communicating customer feedback to internal teams, and maintaining up-to-date knowledge of product features. Your meticulous record-keeping, manual creation for technical training, and proactive participation in training sessions and conferences further enhance your ability to deliver top-notch assistance and uphold customer satisfaction.
- Complete 5 Manage Engine Certifications within 3 months – Provided in house and must be obtained within 3 months of appointment.
Qualifications:
- A+
- N+
- MCSA
- Minimum of 4 years in IT support position
- Network and Server Knowledge
- Active Directory
- Cloud Background
Responsibilities:
- Helpdesk
- Responding to tickets within SLA
- Resolving client issues
- Serve as the first contact with customers who need technical assistance via the phone or email
- Follow up with customers on a daily basis to ensure satisfactory service
- Take customers through the problem-solving process step-by-step
- Update the helpdesk system with the most recent information
- Product Implementation and Training
- Conduct training on products to clients either onsite, remotely, or via classrooms
- Manage client escalations to OEM (Manage Engine)
- Project Management
- Communicate customer feedback to the appropriate internal team members
- Maintain most recent knowledge regarding product features
- Keep record of problems and their resolution
- Create manuals for technical training or product scope of work documents
- Attend training sessions and conferences to stay current with best practices on how to help customers with technical issues.
Package includes a basic salary + commission.
Please ensure that your Career Junction profile is updated and your uploaded CV is up to date. Only shortlisted candidates’ whose CV matches the job spec criteria will be considered.
If you have not heard from us within 14 days, please deem your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- EMS
- Systems
- Information Technology
- Software troubleshooting
- Help Desk Support
- Microsoft Exchange administration
- Microsoft Operating Systems
- It Support
- It Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Commission