IT Support Team Leader

Our client is seeking a client-driven, IT Support Desk Team Leader that has previous IT

Managed Service Provider (MSP) experience, to manage one of their IT support desk teams

in their Cape Town office. The team consists of two senior IT Support Technician, four 2nd

Line IT Support Technicians, two 1st Line IT Support Technician and one IT Support Field

Technician.

As an IT Support Desk Team Leader, you will manage the ticket queue and allocate the

relevant team members the support tickets based on their knowledge and ability. You will

also be expected to mentor team members and help guide them with any challenging

technical queries that they face. Previous experience with a ticketing system like

ConnectWise is essential as you will be managing the queue and liaising with other IT

Support Desk Team Leaders at in this organization, ensuring that they are providing the

service that is expected by their clients.

The ideal candidate will have a minimum of two years’ experience from the background of

an IT Managed Service Provider on a busy support desk.

It is essential to have a passion for technology and provide outstanding customer service.

Responsibility:

Manage service desk tickets in accordance with client SLA’s

Distribute, escalate and progress tickets where necessary through the ticketing

system.

Mentor and manage team member personal development through monthly1-2-1’s

and annual reviews.

Manage & provide basic KPI’s for service desk to directors on a monthly basis and

development reports for apprentices.

Ensuring that regular one-to-one’s take place with team members.

Core Competencies

Qualification and Experience:

A minimum of 2 years’ experience in an MSP environment in a similar role.

Previous experience of managing a ticket queue using a ticketing system

(ConnectWise, HaloPSA, ServiceNow)

Good at mentoring junior members of a team and understanding development

needs.

Able to document technical solutions in a documentation tool (IT Glue).

Clear and confident communicator at all levels and abilities

Technical/ professional qualifications

Microsoft Azure

Microsoft 365

Microsoft Modern Desktop

VMWare & Hyper-V

Active Directory

Networking

ConnectWise, HaloPSA, ServiceNow or similar ticketing sy

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Azure

Active Directory

Microsoft 365

Vmware

Hyper-V

ConnectWise

HaloPSA

ServiceNow

Microsoft Modern Desktop

IT Glue

MSP

IT Support Team Lead

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position