IT Support Team Leader

Our client is seeking a client-driven, IT Support Desk Team Leader that has previous IT
Managed Service Provider (MSP) experience, to manage one of their IT support desk teams
in their Cape Town office. The team consists of two senior IT Support Technician, four 2nd
Line IT Support Technicians, two 1st Line IT Support Technician and one IT Support Field
Technician.
As an IT Support Desk Team Leader, you will manage the ticket queue and allocate the
relevant team members the support tickets based on their knowledge and ability. You will
also be expected to mentor team members and help guide them with any challenging
technical queries that they face. Previous experience with a ticketing system like
ConnectWise is essential as you will be managing the queue and liaising with other IT
Support Desk Team Leaders at in this organization, ensuring that they are providing the
service that is expected by their clients.
The ideal candidate will have a minimum of two years’ experience from the background of
an IT Managed Service Provider on a busy support desk.
It is essential to have a passion for technology and provide outstanding customer service.
Responsibility:
- Manage service desk tickets in accordance with client SLA’s
- Distribute, escalate and progress tickets where necessary through the ticketing
- system.
- Mentor and manage team member personal development through monthly1-2-1’s
- and annual reviews.
- Manage & provide basic KPI’s for service desk to directors on a monthly basis and
- development reports for apprentices.
- Ensuring that regular one-to-one’s take place with team members.
- Core Competencies
Qualification and Experience:
- A minimum of 2 years’ experience in an MSP environment in a similar role.
- Previous experience of managing a ticket queue using a ticketing system
- (ConnectWise, HaloPSA, ServiceNow)
- Good at mentoring junior members of a team and understanding development
- needs.
- Able to document technical solutions in a documentation tool (IT Glue).
- Clear and confident communicator at all levels and abilities
Technical/ professional qualifications
- Microsoft Azure
- Microsoft 365
- Microsoft Modern Desktop
- VMWare & Hyper-V
- Active Directory
- Networking
- ConnectWise, HaloPSA, ServiceNow or similar ticketing sy
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft Azure
- Active Directory
- Microsoft 365
- Vmware
- Hyper-V
- ConnectWise
- HaloPSA
- ServiceNow
- Microsoft Modern Desktop
- IT Glue
- MSP
- IT Support Team Lead
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology
- 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric