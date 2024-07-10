IT Support Technician – Western Cape Green Point

ENVIRONMENT:

THE technical expertise of an IT Support Technician with 12+ years’ SME Support experience is sought by a cutting-edge FinTech company to monitor Active Directory, Exchange, VMware and SQL infrastructure while continually reviewing the IT software/hardware infrastructure to ensure robustness and efficiency. The ideal candidate will require a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Computer Science/Systems Analysis or similar field with MCSE/MCDBA and CCNA/CCNP Certifications. You must also have 12 years’ experience with the following tech: Windows 10/11, Windows Server 2012/2022, Active Directory 2012/2022, Exchange 2016/Online, SQL 2012/2019, VMware 6/7 (ESX), Cisco/HP, PowerShell, .NET/SQL/Visual Studio, Dell & Veeam.

DUTIES:

Provide General Desktop Support.

Fast and effective problem resolution.

Monitor Active Directory, Exchange, VMware and SQL infrastructure.

Continually review the IT software/hardware infrastructure to ensure robustness and efficiency.

Diagnose and resolve technical issues.

Investigation and implementing automated processes.

Identify system/service bottlenecks and/or single-points-of-failure and develop solutions to overcome them.

Manage backups and tape rotation (Veeam).

Exchange Server mailbox maintenance.

Monitor support queue that consists largely of end-user fault calls.

Identify and ensure technology assets are documented and mapped out correctly.

Ensure maintenance schedules are maintained and contribute to the overall health of the system.

Troubleshoot SQL Server service outages as they occur.

Deploy database change scripts:

Liaise with all company personnel regarding IT issues.

Ability to evaluate controls and adhere to controlled technical development lifecycle and ITSM processes.

Setup and configure new laptops/desktops.

Ensure security patches and upgrades are applied and kept up to date.

Complete internal user moves including phones.

Install and configure systems and applications in support of daily operations.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Computer Science, Systems Analysis, or a related study.

Certification in Microsoft Technologies (MCSE / MCDBA).

Certification in Networking Technologies (CCNA / CCNP).

Experience/Skills –

12+ Year’s SME Support experience.

Thorough understanding and appreciation of enterprise foundation processes (Patch/Backup/Asset/Security Management).

Ability to identify and manage technical risks.

Cybersecurity awareness and working understanding.

Good communication skills and teamwork.

Must have own transport.

Minimum 12 years working experience with the following technologies are required:

Windows 10/11 administration

Windows Server (2012/2022) administration

Active Directory (2012/2022) and group policy administration

Exchange (2016/Online) administration

SQL 2012/2019 (maintenance)

VMware 6/7 (ESX) administration

Switch & Router configurations (Cisco / HP)

Scripting languages (PowerShell)

Experience supporting applications based on ,

Server Hardware (Dell)

Backup Software (Veeam)

Advantageous –

Competencies in cloud services including M365 / Azure.

Experience working in a Financial Services environment.

ITIL exposure.

