IT Technical Manager

Jul 10, 2024

Our client is seeking a highly skilled and motivated Technical Manager to lead their technical team and drive the successful delivery of IT projects. The ideal candidate will have a strong technical background, excellent leadership skills, and a proven track record of managing successful IT projects.

Responsibilities

Team Leadership:

  • Lead and inspire a team of skilled technical professionals.
  • Foster a collaborative and results-driven team culture.
  • Provide guidance, mentorship, and professional development opportunities for team members.

Project Management:

  • Oversee the planning, execution, and delivery of IT projects within scope, budget, and timeline.
  • Coordinate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless project execution.
  • Identify and mitigate project risks to ensure successful outcomes.

Technical Expertise:

  • Stay updated on industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices.
  • Provide technical guidance and expertise to the team.
  • Collaborate with other departments to ensure alignment of technical solutions with business goals.

Client Communication:

  • Interface with clients to understand their technical requirements and expectations.
  • Provide regular updates on project status and address client concerns promptly.
  • Ensure client satisfaction through effective communication and project delivery.

Qualifications:

  • Master’s or Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
  • Proven experience in a technical leadership role within the IT industry.
  • Strong project management skills with a successful track record of delivering complex IT projects.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Demonstrated ability to lead and inspire a technical team.
  • Experience with [specific technologies or platforms relevant to your company].
  • In-depth knowledge of [relevant technologies, tools, or frameworks], including:
  • Windows Server Architecture
  • Office 365 tenants and management features
  • Firewall knowledge
  • Networking
  • Hosted Servers/Terminal Servers
  • Email architecture, all available technologies

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

  • Administration
  • Information Technology (IT)
  • IT Management
  • Management
  • Server Administration
  • Technical Support

About The Employer:

Our client in the IT industry is looking for a Technical Manager to join their highly skilled team in Port Elizabeth!

