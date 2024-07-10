Ready to take the .NET world by storm? We’re looking for an Intermediate .NET Developer to help us revolutionize the software development industry! If you’re a .NET guru with a passion for innovation and a talent for delivering high-quality solutions, apply now, and let’s change the game together!
What you’ll do:
The Developer would be responsible for the development of applications in line with user specifications, design architecture, and best practices.
The role of the Intermediate Developer encompasses many activities including (but not limited to):
- Construct and implement application solution
- Construct/ develop programs including coding, testing and debugging using modern development tools/ cloud services and logic apps
- Ensure documentation of code/classes
- Indicate program unit structure
- Coordinate application plans with the development team or client
- Adhere to SDLC and Application Life Cycle Management (ALM) methodologies and processes
- Mature the application development processes and code quality
- Integrate front-end with back-end API
- Peer programming with Peers
- Ability to review code
Your expertise:
- Intermediate (4+ years experience)
- Technical skills required:
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript
- C# (.Net core)
- Blazor
Qualifications:
- Matric
- Relevant IT qualification
- Azure Developer Associate – bonus
- MCSD (Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer) – bonus
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Permanent Position
- Location: Cape Town (hybrid way of work)
Why work for us?
Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?
You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?
Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery