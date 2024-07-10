.Net Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Ready to take the .NET world by storm? We’re looking for an Intermediate .NET Developer to help us revolutionize the software development industry! If you’re a .NET guru with a passion for innovation and a talent for delivering high-quality solutions, apply now, and let’s change the game together!

What you’ll do:

The Developer would be responsible for the development of applications in line with user specifications, design architecture, and best practices.

The role of the Intermediate Developer encompasses many activities including (but not limited to):

Construct and implement application solution

Construct/ develop programs including coding, testing and debugging using modern development tools/ cloud services and logic apps

Ensure documentation of code/classes

Indicate program unit structure

Coordinate application plans with the development team or client

Adhere to SDLC and Application Life Cycle Management (ALM) methodologies and processes

Mature the application development processes and code quality

Integrate front-end with back-end API

Peer programming with Peers

Ability to review code

Your expertise:

Intermediate (4+ years experience)

Technical skills required: HTML CSS JavaScript C# (.Net core) Blazor



Qualifications:

Matric

Relevant IT qualification

Azure Developer Associate – bonus

MCSD (Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer) – bonus

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Cape Town (hybrid way of work)

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

