My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Project Manager to join them on a short-term contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Take responsibility for the delivery of two medium-sized and one small project, from initiation to completion in the Sanlam Investment Group business
- Highly proficient in Project and Agile Management principles, methods, techniques and tools
- Drive out the execution of the projects
- Engage with all business and IT stakeholders including Clients, Cluster managers, operational managers and vendor delivery teams to ensure that all needs are considered
- Manage all aspects of the projects including governance, scope, delivery, communication, change management, quality assurance, training, budgets, reporting and acquisition
- Expedite delivery within the Sanlam group structures and across the various role-players
- Strong management and communication around project risks and the mitigation of those risks
- Strong management around project issues and the resolution of those issues
Experience
- At least five years in a similar role within complex enterprise environments
- Experience in managing projects in the SDLC and able to exhibit an advanced understanding of software delivery project approach
- Solid knowledge of project planning and budgeting on complex projects
- Ability to develop detailed project plans, based on a work breakdown structure, that provides the ability to manage critical path
- Advanced competency using Microsoft Project
- Agile / SCRUM Master Certification
- Degree / Diploma with Project Management (Preferred)
- PMP / CAPM and/or Prince2 Certification (Preferred)
Competencies
- Excellent writing and oral communication skills (English)
- Ability to work with people at all levels across the business and manage out-sourced resources
- Ability to negotiate outsourced delivery with vendors
- Computer literate with proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint)
- Professional qualification and / or project management certification would be advantageous
- Understanding of Agile software delivery processes would be advantageous
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- SDLC
- Project Management
- Management
- Agile
- Scrum
- Prince2
- PMP
- CAPM
- Microsoft Project